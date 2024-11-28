Not a typo! Canon EOS R8 mirrorless camera drops to LOWEST EVER price!

Get Canon's smallest, lightest, yet incredibly formidable full-frame camera, the EOS R8 for £999

Canon EOS R8 deal
(Image credit: Canon)

This time it is not a typo! Last week we temporarily saw a believable deal on the EOS R8 - but it turned out to be a mistake that soon got correcte. Now we have a real R8 bargain… which gets you this full frame high speed beast for just £999 - a great Black Friday camera deal at Clifton Cameras.

Canon EOS R8 | £1,699.99 | £999
SAVE £700 at Clifton Cameras  Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera, somehow this still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts, 4K 60p video, along with the best autofocus system I've ever used! You must use code WS24CA400 to get this price. 

James Artaius
Editor

James has 22 years experience as a journalist, serving as editor of Digital Camera World for 6 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes.

