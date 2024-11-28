Not a typo! Canon EOS R8 mirrorless camera drops to LOWEST EVER price!

This time it is not a typo! Last week we temporarily saw a believable deal on the EOS R8 - but it turned out to be a mistake that soon got correcte. Now we have a real R8 bargain… which gets you this full frame high speed beast for just £999 - a great Black Friday camera deal at Clifton Cameras.
Canon EOS R8 | £1,699.99 | £999
SAVE £700 at Clifton Cameras Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera, somehow this still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts, 4K 60p video, along with the best autofocus system I've ever used! You must use code WS24CA400 to get this price.