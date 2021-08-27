Nikon just discontinued a 2-year-old camera due to parts shortages

Nikon has discontinued a camera that's just over two years old, "due to uncertain future parts supply". In addition, the manufacturer has suspended orders for four individual accessories due to delays in sourcing parts.

The Nikon Coolpix B600 only went on sale in February 2019, but has become the latest victim of the global parts and components shortage. However, while a number of affected products have only been delayed, the situation for the B600 – one of Nikon's entry level bridge cameras – is so dire that the manufacturer has retired the camera altogether.

"Thank you for your continued patronage of Nikon products," reads the slightly garbled machine-translated statement on the Nikon Japan website (as spotted by Nikon Rumors). "We are pleased to inform you that the production of 'Coolpix B600'… will be discontinued due to uncertain future parts supply.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to customers who are waiting for our products. Thank you for your understanding."

Along with the B600, four more Nikon products have been affected by the parts shortage: AC adapter EH-5d, Wireless Remote Speedlite SB-R200, Nikon Close-up Speedlight Commander Kit R1C1 and Wireless Speedlight Commander SU-800.

"For some camera accessory products, it is expected that it will take some time before delivery to customers due to delays in parts supply," reads a separate statement from Nikon Japan.

"Therefore, we have decided to suspend the acceptance of orders after Friday, August 27, 2021. We will inform you about the delivery time and the resumption time of orders as soon as they are confirmed."

The Nikon Coolpix B600 was a 16MP featuring a 60x optical zoom lens, with a monstrous effective focal length of 24-1440mm, which shot 1080p video at 30fps but didn't feature 4K capability.

If you're looking for a similar bridge camera, check out the Nikon Coolpix B500 – it features the same 16MP, 1/2.3-inch sensor, with a slightly wider but shorter 22.5-900mm focal length, and a lower price tag.

