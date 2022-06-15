Nikon will discontinue the D3500 and D5600 but you can still buy them for now

Nikon is discontinuing two popular entry-level cameras as it continues to focus its efforts on mid to high-end-level mirrorless cameras and lenses. In recent years, more and more camera brands have halted the development of DSLR systems and opted to bring mirrorless camera systems to the forefront.

Both the Nikon D5600 and the Nikon D3500 which were released in 2016 and 2018 respectively will be discontinued. Once the remaining stock runs out across Europe, the only way to be able to buy these cameras will be on the secondhand market. The last time Nikon released a DSLR camera was in 2020 with the launch of the Nikon D6 so it's no surprise that slowly, production of its lower-spec models will be stopped.

A spokesperson from Nikon said "You may have seen from recent Nikon Investor Relations releases that Nikon has focused its R&D efforts into mid to high-end cameras and lenses, targeted at professional and hobbyist photographers. We are also focusing on strengthening products in response to younger hobbyists' needs, for whom video is the primary focus.”

By changing its research and development strategy, Nikon has been able to release incredibly successful and very advanced cameras such as the impressive flagship model, the Nikon Z9. Over the coming years, Nikon has told us it is pleased to say that the product pipeline looks strong and there is a lot to be excited about.

If you want to invest in either the D3500 or the D5600 now is the time as there's no telling how much longer they will be around brand new or how many are left in stock. Of course, even once they've sold out everywhere there are a lot of reasons to buy secondhand. Not only will it save you money but you can give a new life to someone's old equipment.

