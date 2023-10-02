Nikon's new signature lens exceeds expectations, causing delays in Japan

Nikon has announced that its new telephoto prime lens, the Nikkor Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena, is facing delays in Japan due to short supply as it has exceeded the expected pre-orders.

The Nikkor Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena was announced last month and has gained a lot of interest due to its impressive list of capabilities. The fact that Nikon has given this lens its own signature name suggests that it expects the lens to be popular – though thankfully not as expensive as its previous signature optic, the Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 Noct.

"We have received more orders for the Nikkor Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena than expected, so it may take some time for delivery," states the manufacturer on its Nikon Direct page in Japan. "So thank you in advance for your understanding."

So, what does this lens offer that has caused it to be in such short supply? According to Nikon – everything! Nikon states that the "word 'Plena' derives from the Latin word 'plenum', which means filled space, and is reminiscent of the glow of the ocean at high tide and the feeling of being filled with a human heart". If the lens promises this, no wonder it's in short supply.

The lens promotes itself as enabling the user to create highly circular bokeh, with the ability to fill the frame with light, set to become a hit with Nikon's portrait photographers. If the lens can deliver on the hype, the Plena is set to become one of Nikon's best Z-mount lenses.

Although the lens is in short supply in Japan, it may also result in delays in other regions – so don't be surprised if you have to wait a little after release. The lens is scheduled to be released on October 13, although pre-orders are live now, and will cost $2,499 / £2,699 / AU$4,299.

You might be interested in the best lenses for portraits, as well as these portrait photography tips to make the most of them!