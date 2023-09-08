Nikon launches robotic control for pro mirrorless cameras and DSLRs

Nikon's specialist robotics company has unveiled a new motorized head that is designed specifically for professional mirrorless cameras and DSLRs.

The MRMC SR-1 Camera Robot is a sophisticated pan-tilt support that can support professional cameras and lens combinations weighing up to 4kg (8.8 lb). As such it is one of the smallest and most accessible units that this Mark Roberts Motion Control (or MRMC) has produced to date.

The new pan-tilt head is aimed for use in locations that are inaccessible or hazardous for camera operators to "help capture new angles and easily achieve shots that would be 'impossible' by hand," we are told.

(Image credit: MRMC)

MRMC is best known for its range of robotic arms for use in broadcast studios and by commercial videographers wanting to high-speed motion control, which it has been developing for over 30 years. The British firm was bought by Nikon in 2016, following a successful collaboration between the the two companies at the 2012 London Olympics.

Weighing 4.7kg (10.3lb), the MRMC SR-1 is said to be easy to transport, set up, mount, and control. The head has an axis speed of 30 degrees per second and a pan range of around 120 degrees. It is remotely operated by a standard IP connection using a MRMC's own Multi Head Controller, or by a similar third-party panel.

“The SR-1 is a powerful new tool for professional photographers and videographers,” said Paddy Taylor, Head of Broadcast Solutions for MRMC. “It is perfect for use in situations where it is difficult or dangerous for a human operator to be present, such as in hazardous environments or at great heights".

The SR-1 will be unveiled at the IBC 2023 trade show which starts in Amsterdam next week. The price has yet to be finalized, but the unit is set to start shipping in March 2024.

