Nikon launches robotic control for pro mirrorless cameras and DSLRs

By Chris George
published

MRMC's robotic pan-tilt head lets you shoot in shoot in locations that you couldnpt otherwise reach

MRMC SR-1 Camera Robot
(Image credit: MRMC)

Nikon's specialist robotics company has unveiled a new motorized head that is designed specifically for professional mirrorless cameras and DSLRs. 

The MRMC SR-1 Camera Robot is a sophisticated pan-tilt support that can support professional cameras and lens combinations weighing up to 4kg (8.8 lb). As such it is one of the smallest and most accessible units that this Mark Roberts Motion Control (or MRMC) has produced to date.

The new pan-tilt head is aimed for use in locations that are inaccessible or hazardous for camera operators to  "help capture new angles and easily achieve shots that would be 'impossible' by hand," we are told.

(Image credit: MRMC)

MRMC is best known for its range of robotic arms for use in broadcast studios and by commercial videographers wanting to high-speed motion control, which it has been developing for over 30 years. The British firm was bought by Nikon in 2016, following a successful collaboration between the the two companies at the 2012 London Olympics.

Weighing 4.7kg (10.3lb), the MRMC SR-1 is said to be easy to transport, set up, mount, and control. The head has an axis speed of 30 degrees per second and a pan range of around 120 degrees. It is remotely operated by a standard IP connection using a MRMC's own Multi Head Controller, or by a similar third-party panel.

“The SR-1 is a powerful new tool for professional photographers and videographers,” said Paddy Taylor, Head of Broadcast Solutions for MRMC. “It is perfect for use in situations where it is difficult or dangerous for a human operator to be present, such as in hazardous environments or at great heights".

The SR-1 will be unveiled at the IBC 2023 trade show which starts in Amsterdam next week. The price has yet to be finalized, but the unit is set to start shipping in March 2024.

See also Nikon just launched a camera robot that copies you

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles