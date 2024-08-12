The first glimpse of a new Canon RF 70-200mm lens might not be what you expected

Canon looks set to expand its hybrid zoom lens range with a new RF 70-200mm lens on the way

Rumors of a new Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 lens have been flying around for the past several months, with a lot of folks predicting its imminent release. Now, courtesy of Canon Rumors and some deft lens spotters at the Paris 2024 Olympics, we might have just got our first glimpse – but for anyone familiar with the original, this new version may not be what you had in mind.

The original Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM was launched back in 2019 as the R-mount's answer to the legendary EF trinity lens. However, this didn't come without controversy, with the lens being the first of its kind to ditch an internal zoom, and in a highly unusual move, was not compatible with RF teleconverters.

