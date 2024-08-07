Could Canon complete its f/1.4 VCM lens trinity this year?

Rumors suggest that a pair of new Canon f/1.4 VCM prime lenses are on the way – maybe early as next month!

Earlier this year Canon released its first VCM (voice coil motor) lens, the Canon RF 35mm f/1.4L VCM, which quickly became a fan favorite among photographers and videographers alike. During a presentation for the lens, it was noted that there are at least two more in the works – and recent rumors suggest they could be coming as soon as September!

The RF 35mm f/1.4L VCM was announced by Canon in June and released later that month. The lens has been a well-received upgrade to the previous offering, as it includes a VCM designed for seamless integration between EOS and Cinema EOS cameras, cementing itself as one of the best Canon RF lenses on the market.

