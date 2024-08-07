Could Canon complete its f/1.4 VCM lens trinity this year?

Earlier this year Canon released its first VCM (voice coil motor) lens, the Canon RF 35mm f/1.4L VCM, which quickly became a fan favorite among photographers and videographers alike. During a presentation for the lens, it was noted that there are at least two more in the works – and recent rumors suggest they could be coming as soon as September!

The RF 35mm f/1.4L VCM was announced by Canon in June and released later that month. The lens has been a well-received upgrade to the previous offering, as it includes a VCM designed for seamless integration between EOS and Cinema EOS cameras, cementing itself as one of the best Canon RF lenses on the market.

For those not familiar with what a VCM is, don't worry – I wasn't, either. A voice coil motor is a component of an autofocus system and is comprised of an electric motor that features magnets surrounding a coil of wire. The result is quick and accurate AF, essential for both stills and video.

In Canon's press release earlier this year, it stated, "The new RF35mm lens is the first in a series of fixed focal length RF lenses with hybrid video and still design". This, in conjunction with recent reports circulating online, may mean that we see further additions before the end of the year, with Canon Rumors in particular stating that two may come as early as September.

According to the rumor site, the next two VCM hybrid lenses will be the Canon RF 24mm f/1.4L VCM and the Canon RF 50mm f/1.4L VCM – ultra-wide and standard variants of the 35mm lens.

It makes sense that Canon would go a little wider and longer with the next two releases, as it covers a good range of popular focal lengths. The hybrid VCM range is sure to become even more popular, especially as the overlap between photography and videography keeps growing.

It must be noted, however, that no official statement has been made by Canon regarding the expected lenses and their release date, but I am sure it won't be long!

