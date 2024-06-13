Is Canon about to launch another hybrid 'Z' lens?

Rumor has it the RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z might be about to receive a stablemate

Rumor has it Canon could be about to expand its line-up of video-focussed 'Z' lenses. Currently there's just a single such lens - the RF 24-105mm F2.8L IS USM Z - but it might soon receive a stablemate: an RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM Z.

Canon has previously told us that the RF 24-105mm F2.8L IS USM Z is intended to be the first in a range of new hybrid lenses, so it makes sense that it'd be joined by other 'Z' lenses sooner rather than later. The Z suffix stands for 'power zoom', indicating the lens' compatibility with Canon's PowerZoom adapters; itself an aid for achieving smoother zooming during video recording. Another feature that sets Canon's 'Z' lens apart is its clickless aperture ring, which provides stepless aperture adjustment, though it only works when shooting video.

