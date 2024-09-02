Nature's finest frames: stunning shots from Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024

The contest shares a sneak peek at some fantastic entries.
If you needed proof that the art of wildlife photography is as alive and well, you can see it in the images shared by London's Natural History Museum below. They're all entries in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest for 2024 – a year that's seen a record number of submissions, a new category introduced, and the first phone image honored.
This year's selection of stunning shots offers a tantalizing glimpse into the diversity and drama of life on Earth. Among the standout entries are a 'dancing’ stoat, the haunting gaze of a moonlit predator moonlight hunter, and a "David Bowie spider" – a huntsman spider species whose markings echo the iconic makeup of its rock star namesake.
This year's contest, hosted by London's Natural History Museum, has shattered records and expectations alike, drawing an astounding 59,228 entries from 117 countries around the globe.
To celebrate its Diamond Jubilee, this year the prestigious contest – which has both young and adult strands – has also introduced a new Impact Award to recognize conservation successes and stories of hope.
In another first, among the Highly Commended images was the first-ever awarded smartphone image, showing the successful completion of a mule deer doe’s circle of life by Randy Robbins.
The winners of each category, and the Grand Title and Young Grand Title awards, will be announced on October 8 2024 at a ceremony hosted by wildlife TV presenters and conservationists Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin.
Then, from October 11, 2024, visitors to the Natural History Museum will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in 100 of the world's most captivating wildlife photographs. The exhibition aims to be not just a feast for the eyes, but a call to action for the heart.
"In this selection you see species diversity, a range of behavior and conservation issues," says Kathy Moran, chair of the judging panel.
"These images represent the journey from pure natural history to photography that fully embraces representation of the natural world – the beauty and the challenges. It is a powerful selection with which to kickstart a milestone anniversary.”
Dr. Doug Gurr, director of the Museum, adds: "As we celebrate 60 years of Wildlife Photographer of the Year, we also celebrate the generations of visitors who have been inspired by the beauty and majesty of its images, and the millions of connections made with nature."
At a time where the natural realm faces unprecedented challenges, the 60th Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition stands as a testament to the enduring power of visual storytelling.
The 60th edition of Wildlife Photographer of the Year opens at the Natural History Museum in South Kensington, London, UK, from Friday, October 11, until Sunday, June 29, 2025. The exhibition will also embark on a UK and international tour to inspire millions to appreciate and conserve the natural world.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London and has been supported by associate donor The William Brake Foundation.
