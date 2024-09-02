Nature's finest frames: stunning shots from Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024

By
published

The contest shares a sneak peek at some fantastic entries.

If you needed proof that the art of wildlife photography is as alive and well, you can see it in the images shared by London's Natural History Museum below. They're all entries in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest for 2024 – a year that's seen a record number of submissions, a new category introduced, and the first phone image honored.

This year's selection of stunning shots offers a tantalizing glimpse into the diversity and drama of life on Earth. Among the standout entries are a 'dancing’ stoat, the haunting gaze of a moonlit predator moonlight hunter, and a "David Bowie spider" – a huntsman spider species whose markings echo the iconic makeup of its rock star namesake. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is a freelance writer and editor specializing in art, photography, design and travel. He has been editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. He has also worked for a wide range of mainstream titles including The Sun, Radio Times, NME, T3, Heat, Company and Bella.

Related articles