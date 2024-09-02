Nature's finest frames: stunning shots from Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024

If you needed proof that the art of wildlife photography is as alive and well, you can see it in the images shared by London's Natural History Museum below. They're all entries in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest for 2024 – a year that's seen a record number of submissions, a new category introduced, and the first phone image honored.

This year's selection of stunning shots offers a tantalizing glimpse into the diversity and drama of life on Earth. Among the standout entries are a 'dancing’ stoat, the haunting gaze of a moonlit predator moonlight hunter, and a "David Bowie spider" – a huntsman spider species whose markings echo the iconic makeup of its rock star namesake.

Twist and Jump by Jose Manuel Grandío, Spain is Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Mammals category. Jose braved below-zero temperatures to witness a stoat jumping high into the air above the snow. This shot was taken on a is Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Mammals category. Jose braved below-zero temperatures to witness a stoat jumping high into the air above the snow. This shot was taken on a Nikon D500 + 500mm f4 lens; 1/6000 at f4; ISO 800, in Athose, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France. (Image credit: Jose Manuel Grandío/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Moonlight Hunter by Xingchao Zhu, China is Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Mammals category. Xingchao tracked a group of Pallas’s cats on the freezing plateau of Inner Mongolia for several days. This shot was taken on a is Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Mammals category. Xingchao tracked a group of Pallas’s cats on the freezing plateau of Inner Mongolia for several days. This shot was taken on a Nikon Z 9 + 800mm f6.3 lens; 1/160 at f6.3; ISO 1400, in Hulun Buir, Inner Mongolia, China. (Image credit: Xingchao Zhu/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Ziggy Spider by Lam Soon Tak, Malaysia is Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Invertebrates category. Lam came across this David Bowie spider perched on broken branches beside a river. This shot was taken on a is Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Invertebrates category. Lam came across this David Bowie spider perched on broken branches beside a river. This shot was taken on a Nikon Z 8 + 105mm f2.8 lens; 1/125 at f20; ISO 250; multiple flashes + DIY diffusers, in Cameron Highlands, Pahang, Malaysia. (Image credit: Lam Soon Tak/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

This year's contest, hosted by London's Natural History Museum, has shattered records and expectations alike, drawing an astounding 59,228 entries from 117 countries around the globe.

To celebrate its Diamond Jubilee, this year the prestigious contest – which has both young and adult strands – has also introduced a new Impact Award to recognize conservation successes and stories of hope.

In another first, among the Highly Commended images was the first-ever awarded smartphone image, showing the successful completion of a mule deer doe’s circle of life by Randy Robbins.

The Last Resting Place by Randy Robbins, USA is Highly Commended in the Natural Artistry category. On a winter’s morning, Randy was checking the trail cameras near his home when he found the body of this deer. This shot was taken on an Apple iPhone XR; 4.25mm built-in lens; 1/121 at f1.8, near Susanville, California, USA. (Image credit: Randy Robbins/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Stormy Scene by William Fortescue, UK is Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Mammals category. William watched the lions mate several times before the female broke it off. This shot was taken on a Nikon Z 9 + is Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Mammals category. William watched the lions mate several times before the female broke it off. This shot was taken on a Nikon Z 9 + 70–200mm f2.8 lens; 1/1000 at f5; ISO 320, on the Namiri Plains, Serengeti National Park, Tanzania. (Image credit: William Fortescue/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Hooked by Tommy Trenchard, South Africa is Highly Commended in the Oceans: The Bigger Picture category. Tommy was travelling on the Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise, which aimed to document the bycatch or accidental capture of sharks by fishing boats targeting tuna and swordfish. This shot was taken on a Fujifilm X-T2 + 50–230mm f4.5–6.7 lens; 1/550 at f5.2; ISO 500, in international waters, South Atlantic Ocean. (Image credit: Tommy Trenchard/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

In the Spotlight by Shreyovi Mehta, India, is Runner-Up in the 10 Years and Under category. Shreyovi was walking in the forest with her parents when she spotted this scene, and got down on the ground with her camera. It was taken with a , is Runner-Up in the 10 Years and Under category. Shreyovi was walking in the forest with her parents when she spotted this scene, and got down on the ground with her camera. It was taken with a Canon EOS R5 + 100–500mm f4.5–7.1 lens; 1/800 at f10; ISO 1600, in Keoladeo National Park, Rajasthan, India. (Image credit: Shreyovi Mehta/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

The winners of each category, and the Grand Title and Young Grand Title awards, will be announced on October 8 2024 at a ceremony hosted by wildlife TV presenters and conservationists Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin.

Then, from October 11, 2024, visitors to the Natural History Museum will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in 100 of the world's most captivating wildlife photographs. The exhibition aims to be not just a feast for the eyes, but a call to action for the heart.

Leaving the Nest by Sasha Jumanca, Germany/Romania is Highly Commended in the 10 Years and Under category. Sasha had been watching these tawny owlets for several days in a park near his home. This shot was taken with a Nikon D7200 + Highly Commended in the 10 Years and Under category. Sasha had been watching these tawny owlets for several days in a park near his home. This shot was taken with a Nikon D7200 + 200–500mm f5.6 lens at 270mm; 1/500 at f6.3; ISO 2200, in Maximiliansanlagen, Munich, Germany. (Image credit: Sasha Jumanca/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

The Disappearing Ice Cap by Thomas Vijayan, Canada was Highly Commended in the Oceans: The Bigger Picture category. This stitched panorama of 26 individual shots showing the Bråsvellbreen glacier required meticulous planning. It was taken with was Highly Commended in the Oceans: The Bigger Picture category. This stitched panorama of 26 individual shots showing the Bråsvellbreen glacier required meticulous planning. It was taken with DJI Mavic Mini 2 + 24mm f2.8 lens; 26 individual exposures in Svalbard, Norway. (Image credit: Thomas Vijayan/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

As Clear as Crystal by Jason Gulley, USA is Highly Commended in the Underwater category. Jason Gulley gazes through clear water at a manatee and a calf adrift among the eelgrass. It was taken with a is Highly Commended in the Underwater category. Jason Gulley gazes through clear water at a manatee and a calf adrift among the eelgrass. It was taken with a Nikon Z 6 + 14–30mm f4 lens; 1/50 at f4; ISO 1000; Nauticam underwater camera housing + WACP-2 wide-angle conversion port in Hunter Springs, Crystal River, Florida, USA. (Image credit: Jason Gulley/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Strength in Numbers by Theo Bosboom, The Netherlands is Highly Commended in the Animals in their Environment category. The shot highlights how mussels bind together to avoid being washed away from the shoreline. He took this image from above with a Canon EOS R5 fitted with a probe lens (a long, thin, macro wide-angle lens) in Praia da Ursa, Sintra, Portugal. (Image credit: Theo Bosboom/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

"In this selection you see species diversity, a range of behavior and conservation issues," says Kathy Moran, chair of the judging panel.

"These images represent the journey from pure natural history to photography that fully embraces representation of the natural world – the beauty and the challenges. It is a powerful selection with which to kickstart a milestone anniversary.”

Going with the Floe by Tamara Stubbs, UK is Highly Commended in the Animals in their Environment category. On an Antarctic expedition, Tamara noticed that seals had fallen asleep alongside the ship; these two bobbed up so they could take a deeper breath. This shot was taken with a is Highly Commended in the Animals in their Environment category. On an Antarctic expedition, Tamara noticed that seals had fallen asleep alongside the ship; these two bobbed up so they could take a deeper breath. This shot was taken with a Sony α7R II + Canon 24–70mm f2.8 lens at 70mm; 1/320 at f7.1; ISO 100; polarising filter, in the Weddell Sea, Antarctica. (Image credit: Tamara Stubbs/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Deadly Bite by Ian Ford, UK is Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Mammals category. Kneeling in the boat, he was perfectly placed when the jaguar delivered the skull-crushing bite to the unsuspecting yacare caiman. This shot was taken with a is Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Mammals category. Kneeling in the boat, he was perfectly placed when the jaguar delivered the skull-crushing bite to the unsuspecting yacare caiman. This shot was taken with a Sony α1 + 400mm f2.8 lens; 1/800 at f4 (-1 e/v); ISO 400, in Pantanal, Mato Grosso, Brazil. (Image credit: Ian Ford/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Centre of Attention by Georgina Steytler, Australia is Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Invertebrates category. She captured this moment lying on the hot, rocky, sun-baked ground with sand blowing in her face. This shot was taken with a Nikon Z 8 + is Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Invertebrates category. She captured this moment lying on the hot, rocky, sun-baked ground with sand blowing in her face. This shot was taken with a Nikon Z 8 + Z 800mm f6.3 lens + 1.4x teleconverter; 1/5000 at f11; ISO 640, near Carnarvon, Western Australia. (Image credit: Georgina Steytler/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Precious Rocks by Samual Stone, UK is Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Birds category. Samual had been keeping an eye on the hole in the trunk of a half-fallen willow tree; he’d seen a pair of jackdaws visiting. This shot was taken with a Nikon D5500 + Sigma 150–600mm f5-6.3 lens; 1/500 at f6.3; ISO 800, in Bushy Park, London, UK. (Image credit: Samual Stone/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Dr. Doug Gurr, director of the Museum, adds: "As we celebrate 60 years of Wildlife Photographer of the Year, we also celebrate the generations of visitors who have been inspired by the beauty and majesty of its images, and the millions of connections made with nature."

At a time where the natural realm faces unprecedented challenges, the 60th Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition stands as a testament to the enduring power of visual storytelling.

The 60th edition of Wildlife Photographer of the Year opens at the Natural History Museum in South Kensington, London, UK, from Friday, October 11, until Sunday, June 29, 2025. The exhibition will also embark on a UK and international tour to inspire millions to appreciate and conserve the natural world.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London and has been supported by associate donor The William Brake Foundation.