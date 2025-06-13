In a mirrorless world, Canon DSLRs are capturing cutting-edge science under the ocean

3 month old Acropora muricata colony grow in the Coral Spawning Labs following planned spawning and in vitro fertilisation. (Canon 5D MKIII MP-E 65mm at x3 image stack f/3.5 1/80 iso 800).

In a compelling intersection of conservation and cutting-edge imaging, Canon has announced a unique partnership with Nature Seychelles and the Coral Spawning Lab (CSL) to restore coral reefs in the Seychelles.

This initiative marks the establishment of the first coral breeding lab of its kind in the Western Indian Ocean, where Canon’s imaging gear plays a starring role. The project aims to protect one of the planet’s most fragile ecosystems by using imaging not just for documentation, but as a tool for scientific discovery.

Canon has supplied a range of professional imaging tools to the project, including the EOS R5 mirrorless system, the workhorse EOS 5D Mark III DSLR, and a suite of lenses such as the 100mm Macro, MP-E 65mm, and RF 24–105mm.

Acropora muricata spawning ex situ. During these annual spawning events thousands of eggs/sperm packages are release into the water in a few short minutes. (Canon 5D MKIII 100mm macro f/4.5 1/30 iso 400) (Image credit: Canon EMEA / Coral Spawning Lab)

While the photography world has largely shifted its gaze toward mirrorless innovation, this collaboration highlights that DSLRs still play a critical role, especially in scientific imaging, where rugged reliability, precise manual control, and proven optical performance remain essential.

Canon is also providing financial support for the facility, which will enhance Nature Seychelles’ existing land-based coral aquaculture program, known as the Assisted Recovery of Corals (ARC) facility. Unlike traditional coral gardening, which replicates genetically identical coral fragments, this initiative focuses on breeding genetically diverse coral colonies that can better survive climate stressors like ocean warming and bleaching events.

"Currently, we're essentially cloning corals, creating reefs of genetically identical species," said Dr Nirmal Shah, CEO of Nature Seychelles.

"Evolution thrives on diversity – the strong, the weak, the healthy, and everything in between. To build truly resilient reefs, we need to embrace true diversity. Canon's partnership, alongside Coral Spawning Lab’s expertise, allows us to do just that, by enabling us to breed corals and create a genetic bank of resilient species. Canon's technology will also allow us to unlock the secrets of coral reproduction, leading to more effective conservation strategies and, ultimately, inspiring true change in how we protect and regenerate these vital ecosystems."

7 month old Acropora tenuis coral grown ex situ. (Canon 5D MKIII MP-E 65mm at x4 image stack f/3.5 1/125 iso 1000) (Image credit: Canon EMEA / Coral Spawning Lab)

The new facility will also act as a research hub, powered by imaging. From photomicrography to time-lapse videography, Canon’s kit enables researchers to track coral reproductive timing, post-settlement growth, and survival rates with a level of precision previously unavailable in the region. That imaging output is central to the project’s impact, both in terms of science and public engagement.

For Canon, the collaboration aligns closely with its wider environmental mission. The company has been increasingly integrating its imaging technology into conservation efforts globally, from ground-based photography to satellite monitoring.

"Our partnership with Nature Seychelles and the Coral Spawning Lab in this innovative effort to protect the Seychelles' vital coral reefs, demonstrates our commitment to biodiversity," said Peter Bragg, Sustainability and Government Affairs Director at Canon EMEA.

"The power of our imaging technology and expertise can play a significant role in building a more sustainable future for small island nations facing the challenges of climate change. By providing the tools to see, understand, and share the story of coral reefs, we hope to empower communities and raise awareness to protect these vital ecosystems for generations to come."

Healthy coral reefs are essential to the Seychelles' tourism, fisheries, biodiversity, and coastline protection. This project offers a model for how advanced imaging technology, originally developed for art, journalism, and creative industries, can be repurposed as a vital tool in the fight against biodiversity loss.

Acropora muricata juvenile x6 image stack 5 months post settlement. (Canon 5D MKIII MP-E 65mm at x5 6 image stack f/8.0 1/100 ISO 2500) (Image credit: Canon EMEA / Coral Spawning Lab)

