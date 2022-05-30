Memorial day deal: save an astonishing $500 off a limited time deal for Dell XPS 13

If you're in the market for a new laptop for video or photo editing then you can't go wrong with the XPS series from Dell. This Dell XPS 13 comes with an 11th generation Core i7-1165G7 processor with 4 cores, 8 threads, and turbo boosting up to an impressive 4.7 Ghz - meaning it will tackle all your editing needs with ease.

This impressive laptop has also received an impressive $500 off for a limited time only (opens in new tab), so your better order now to avoid disappointment - so far, this is the best laptop deal in our Memorial Day camera sales (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage| was $1,919 |now $1,419 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $500 for a limited time With a Core i7 11th Gen Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and fitted with an impressive 3.5K 13in display. This laptop is perfect for photographer who are also way on the go.

Equipped with an impressive 13.4" 3.5K OLED display with a resolution of 3456 x 2160 and 400 nit brightness, this XPS 13 is the perfect partner for any photographer or editor who's always on the go. With a minimal footprint this laptop packs a punch with its 11th gen core i7 Intel processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, no matter what you want it to tackle it can chomp thorough intense photoshoot editing with ease and store all your best photos while out on the open road.

Now with a limited-time $500 reduction (opens in new tab), this Dell XPS 13 is an amazing deal for $1,419 and is our top laptop in our Memorial Day camera sales (opens in new tab).

