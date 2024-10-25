Master minimalist photography with Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 285, out now!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!

Master minimalism

Unleash your inner artist with our in-depth guide to minimalist scenes (Image credit: Future)

Time waits for nobody, as the saying goes, and no sooner have we headed out to capture the tones of autumn, pumpkin spiced latte in hand, that we’re looking at winter on the horizon. In anticipation of the season of sparse detail, we’ve put together a feature on minimalist photography just for you.

From p24, you’ll learn how to capture eye-catching scenes in either artful black and white or abstract colour. It’s incredible what negative space can do for the impact of your shots, so be sure to dive in ahead of the first snow of the year.

AI: what you need to know to protect your images

Discover the steps you can take to secure your image library from AI engines (Image credit: Peter Fenech/Future)

On the topic of change and progress, we have two features this month that explore different sides of a contemporary challenge for photographers – AI. It’s critical that we all take steps to protect our images from unwanted usage by AI generators, so first see our Career Feature on p66, which will explain how you can safeguard your hard work. It's an important theme in the modern age of digital technology so, you won't want to miss this one.

...but, AI isn't all bad

AI can be hugely useful when creating otherwise impossible backgrounds for your photos, as Serge Ramelli explains (Image credit: Future)

Conversely, our Creative Project demonstrates the potential AI engines have for pushing the creative process, enabling incredible backgrounds to be created without the need for location budgets and extensive travel. Popular online photography educator, Serge Ramelli explains how to use AI generators like Midjourney to craft unique environments for your photoshoots. He then explores how to light and compose your images and seamlessly blend your subject into your new AI backgrounds.

Capture the magic of newborn photography

Family photography pro, Louise B , takes us behind the scenes on one of her newborn baby photo sessions for expert insight into this tricky genre (Image credit: Future)

For our Shoot Like a Pro feature, we joined newborn baby photographer Louise B on one of her photoshoots, to discover how to manage the responsibility of capturing infants at a special time of their lives. There’s a lot more to photographing children than you might think, so read Louise’s advice to find out how to plan everything from lighting to outfits, for a safe and enjoyable shoot for both baby and the proud parents.

The storm chaser

Paige Vincent bucks many trends with her storm photography (Image credit: Future)

Want to try something new? Why not give storm-chasing a go? That’s what storm photographer Paige Vincent did a number of years ago and now she is an internationally renowned expert in this area. Turn to our interview with her on p76 to read her thrilling story of how she finds and photographs extreme weather, working against the clock and the elements to capture stunning and dramatic images.

Advice from the DP community

The latest insight and advice from our network of pro photographers (Image credit: Barbara Asboth)

We're here to support pro photographers and their businesses while helping aspiring professionals get their foot in the door for their dream careers. Don't miss our career advice pages where we interview a range of pros who answer your questions about the business side of photography. This issue it's all about editing huge batches of images efficiently and how to make extra money without increasing your prices drastically. Check this out on p72.

