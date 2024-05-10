Love the film look? Fujifilm teases a new camera with a Film Simulation dial

With X Summit coming up next week, Fujifilm teases two cameras, two lenses, and a brand new Film Simulation dial

Images from Fujifilm's X Summit 2024 Sydney teaser, depicting new equipment and a Film Simulation dial
It looks like Fujifilm has four new products to announce at next week's X Summit – and not only does it seem that we're getting two new cameras and two new lenses, we're also getting a new camera control dial dedicated to Film Simulations. 

X Summit Sydney 2024 takes place next Thursday, on May 16, and Fujifilm has posted a teaser video giving us tantalizing glimpses at what could be announced. 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

