Love the '90s? Then you'll love these MS Paint-inspired Polaroid cameras

Whether you're a child of the Nineties or just someone who loves the vaporwave aesthetic, chances are you're going to fall in love with the latest collection of Polaroid 600 cameras from Retrospekt.

The limited edition InstantArt collection takes the iconic Polaroid 600 and slaps a very Nineties coat of paint on it – more accurately, a coat of MS Paint, with a near CMYK palette and a very Apple Garamond-style font.

If you're unaware of Retrospekt's work, this Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based design studio specializes upcycling retro tech, such as film cameras and Walkmans. In particular, it takes some of the best Polaroid cameras and restores them to full working order while giving them a unique sense of style.

Recent collections include Hello Kitty and Barbie Polaroid cameras, and earlier this month came an egg-themed 35mm camera based on popular Sanrio character Gudetama.

The Polaroid 600 InstantArt collection, however, takes its inspiration not from iconic characters but the iconic pixel art style that defined a decade.

Each Polaroid Retrospekt Polaroid 600 InstantArt camera comes in "vintage software" style packaging with a sheet of stickers (Image credit: Retrospekt)

"Growing up in the early days of home computing, I spent countless hours experimenting with different computer drawing and painting programs, plotting out pictures pixel by pixel," says Retrospekt's creative director, Michael Kempen.

"With InstantArt, we wanted to create a fun little throwback to those early days of digital art and its enduring influence on visual culture. These cameras celebrate the joy, quirkiness and unmistakable style that defined an entire generation's first exposure to the computer as a creative tool."

Available in three styles – the hot pink Blotches, electric blue Grid and vivid yellow Bubbles – each Polaroid 600 InstantArt comes in vintage software-style packaging, complete with a sheet of stickers to customize the camera.

(Note that these are vintage Polaroid cameras and require Polaroid 600 film, not i-Type. For more information, check my What type of instant film do I need? guide.)

The Polaroid 600 InstantArt cameras are available now, priced $179 / £144 each (Australian prices to be confirmed). Retrospekt is currently running a sitewide 20% anniversary sale, which ends on June 30.

The camera comes in hot pink (Blotches), electric blue (Grid) and vivid yellow (Bubbles) (Image credit: Retrospekt)

