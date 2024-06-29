Love the '90s? Then you'll love these MS Paint-inspired Polaroid cameras

By
published

Polaroid goes vaporwave! These '90s-inspired cameras from Retrospekt proudly rep the MS Paint aesthetic

Retrospekt Polaroid 600 InstantArt cameras, against neon-colored backgrounds
(Image credit: Retrospekt)

Whether you're a child of the Nineties or just someone who loves the vaporwave aesthetic, chances are you're going to fall in love with the latest collection of Polaroid 600 cameras from Retrospekt. 

The limited edition InstantArt collection takes the iconic Polaroid 600 and slaps a very Nineties coat of paint on it – more accurately, a coat of MS Paint, with a near CMYK palette and a very Apple Garamond-style font. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles