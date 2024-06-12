Hello Kitty creator collaborates to create a 35mm film camera with egg on its face

The Retrospekt and Sanrio collaboration camera featuring the character Gudetama, a lackadaisical egg character

Innovative renovators of retro tech products Retrospekt has continued its run of super trendy collaborations, this time partnering up with Japanese entertainment company Sanrio, creators of Hello Kitty, .

This particular collaboration has produced a limited edition version of their FC-11 35mm film camera, incorporating one of Sanrio’s most popular characters, Gudetama, a perpetually tired, anthropomorphic egg yolk.

This may sound bizarre, but it’s worth pointing out that Gudetama has 852,000 followers on Instagram.

Sanrio was founded in Japan in 1960 as the Yamanashi Silk Company, and in 1962, after expanding his silk enterprise to create rubber sandals with flowers on, founder Shintaro Tsuji realized that adding cute designs to products dramatically increased sales.

Since then the brand has expanded and designs products focusing on the kawaii (meaning cute) element of Japanese popular culture.

Fuelled by a recent bout of nostalgia for the 90s, 35mm film cameras have had a resurgence in popularity, especially among Gen Z.

The Gudetama x Retrospekt FC-11 35mm camera has a fixed-focus lens and built-in battery operated flash, and comes with a handy wrist strap, this camera takes things back to basics (Image credit: Retrospekt / Sanrio)

The camera is “the ultimate blend of Gudetama’s signature attitude and Retrospekt’s commitment to functional, stylish products,” according to Retrospekt.

A white textured leatherette wraps the camera, embossed with various poses of Gudetama, and has a bright yellow lens cap resembling the character's “apathetic face.”

Essentially, it’s a white camera with a slightly egg shaped lens cap. If you’re looking for a fun, whimsical camera to take to festivals and holidays this year, and you’ve got a fondness for Japanese culture, then this could be for you.

And at only $59.00 (£46.00), it’s not going to break the bank.

This collaboration is not the first from the two brands, who came together in 2020 to release a Gudetama-themed Polaroid 600 camera.

Milwaukee based Retrospekt are known for their quirky collaborations with big brands, including another 35 mm camera release with Pabst Brewing Company in May this year, and Pepsi and Polaroid back in 2021 to create a reimagined Polaroid 600, with retro Pepsi branding.

