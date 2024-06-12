Hello Kitty creator collaborates to create a 35mm film camera with egg on its face

By
published

Retrospekt and Sanrio have joined forces once again to create another fun camera

The Retrospekt and Sanrio collaboration camera featuring the character Gudetama, a lackadaisical egg character
The Retrospekt and Sanrio collaboration camera featuring the character Gudetama, a lackadaisical egg character

Innovative renovators of retro tech products Retrospekt has continued its run of super trendy collaborations, this time partnering up with Japanese entertainment company Sanrio, creators of Hello Kitty, . 

This particular collaboration has produced a limited edition version of their FC-11 35mm film camera, incorporating one of Sanrio’s most popular characters, Gudetama, a perpetually tired, anthropomorphic egg yolk.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

