Fujifilm launches new wide-format printer for instant prints

Back in 2019, Fujifilm launched the Instax Mini Link smartphone printer, which lets you link up your phone via an app, and make Polaroid-style prints of your images. It was such a success that it's now launched a sister product, the Instax Link Wide.

As you'd guess from the name, this device lets you print your images in large format. Like the Mini Link, it prints onto Fujifilms's own film, in this case the new Instax Wide. The device is compatible with most modern smartphones, as well as Fujifilm's X-S10 mirrorless digital camera.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The accompanying app, available for iOS and Android, features a range of editing tools including cropping, filters, collage capabilities, adding text to images, in-app stickers and frame templates. It also lets you print photos from videos, by selecting a still frame within the clip.

The handheld printer transfers an image and starts the print in about 12 seconds. It supports continuous printing, and can produce about 100 instax instant prints on a single battery charge. It offers two printing modes; Instax Rich, which accentuates deep, warm colors, and Instax Natural, which emphasizes an image's inherent tones.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Instax Link Wide smartphone printer is available in two colors, Ash White and Mocha Gray, and will be available for pre-order on 13 October, and to buy on 22 October, at a recommended retail price of $145.99 / £129.99.

Fujifilm has also launched a new instant film sporting black borders rather than the traditional white, called Instax Wide Black. This will be available in a single pack with 10 exposures, from late October, at a recommended retail price of $21.99 / £9.99.

