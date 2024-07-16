Looking for a great travel camera? At $500 off, I wish I'd bought this for MY vacation

By
published

Want a great travel camera and lens combo for your vacation? This super-popular Sony setup has been slashed by $500!

Image of a photographer taking pictures in Paris, with a large graphic of a Sony A7 III and the text "Top deal"
(Image credit: Future)

If you're about to set off on your travels, perhaps even that once-in-a-lifetime vacation, you might be scouring the Amazon Prime Day camera deals for a great travel camera. Well, I think I've found it! 

This brilliant combo pairs the ultra-popular Sony A7 III full-frame camera with a perfect 28-70mm travel zoom lens. Best of all, this champion tag team is currently just $1,498 – giving you a huge saving of $500

Sony A7 III + 28-70mm lens | was $1,999.99 | now $1,499.99 SAVE $500 at Amazon

Sony A7 III + 28-70mm lens | was $1,999.99 | now $1,499.99
SAVE $500 at Amazon The perennially popular A7 III boasts a 24.2MP full-frame image sensor that delivers gorgeous still images and 4K video alike. The Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens gives you a versatile focal range that's perfect for travel photography, so you'll never miss a moment.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles