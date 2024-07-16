Looking for a great travel camera? At $500 off, I wish I'd bought this for MY vacation

If you're about to set off on your travels, perhaps even that once-in-a-lifetime vacation, you might be scouring the Amazon Prime Day camera deals for a great travel camera. Well, I think I've found it!

This brilliant combo pairs the ultra-popular Sony A7 III full-frame camera with a perfect 28-70mm travel zoom lens. Best of all, this champion tag team is currently just $1,498 – giving you a huge saving of $500!

Sony A7 III + 28-70mm lens | was $1,999.99 | now $1,499.99

SAVE $500 at Amazon The perennially popular A7 III boasts a 24.2MP full-frame image sensor that delivers gorgeous still images and 4K video alike. The Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens gives you a versatile focal range that's perfect for travel photography, so you'll never miss a moment.

What more needs to be said about the Sony A7 III? Despite being launched in 2018, it's still as popular today as ever it was – and it still packs a heck of a punch! Its tech is sophisticated enough to meet modern needs, but just ripe enough to mean you can pick it up at this incredible price.

The image quality that comes out of its full frame 24.2MP image sensor is superb, and with burst shooting at 10fps it's perfect to capture action shots if you happen to be taking in some sports or wildlife on your trip.

While the 4K video is still good, obviously video tech has come a long way in the past six years so it's not quite as crisp as today's tech – and shooting at 4K 30p will incur a slight crop. However, Sony's autofocus is still super reliable and you even get in-body image stabilization to compensate for camera shake.

The Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens offers a "standard" zoom range, suitable for everything from landscapes to street photography to portraits. The aperture range is on the slower side, which makes night and low light photography a tad trickier, but the lens is so compact and lightweight that it's otherwise perfect to pack on your trip. – and can live on your camera so you're always ready to snap the shot.

There's a reason the A7 III set new standards for cameras – there's never been a better time to see what the fuss is all about!

Take a look at more of the best travel cameras, along with the best lenses for travel photography.