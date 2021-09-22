Lomography's new camera challenges you not to fear 'taking a bad photograph'

Lomography has announced its latest instant camera, the Lomo'Instant Automat, Suntur Edition, featuring a beautiful wraparound illustration by Thai artist Suntur.

This is, of course, a special edition of the base Lomo'Instant Automat, one of the best Lomography cameras you can get. Its signature feature is an exclusive illustration that covers the camera, titled Fear Less Smile More, by Suntur – aka Yozanun Wutigonsombutkul, a renowned artist from Thailand.

According to Lomography the spirit of the illustration, and of the Suntur camera, is to be inspired by the world around us and to embrace the freedom of analog photography.

"Perhaps you fear 'taking a bad photograph' and are avoiding your true creative potential. Well, at Lomography, there are no bad photographs. This collaboration is here to tell you to face your fears head-on, with an instant camera in your hands… Embrace the world of experimental photography and feel free to take photos of the things that make you happy."

The Automat Suntur is equipped with a native 35mm equivalent f/8 lens, and comes with three additional lenses: a wide-angle, close-up and fisheye. In addition it is bundled with the Splitzer lens attachment – a brilliant tool that blocks light from hitting part of the film, so that you can shoot multiple exposures without re-exposing the entire frame each time.

Indeed, the camera can shoot unlimited multiple exposures, among other features unique to instant cameras – such as a lens cap that doubles as a remote shutter. It also boasts colored gels for the flash, a 30-second bulb mode, exposure compensation and tripod mount.

Like all Automats it accepts Fujifilm Instax Mini film, but also takes a pair of CR2 batteries (not included) instead of the usual AA cells.

The Lomo'Instant Automat, Suntur Edition will start shipping from early October, and is priced $189 / £139 (approximately AU$260).

