Leica launches the Leica C-Lux "Style Kit" in gold and midnight blue

Leica has recently announced the Leica C-Lux “Style Kit”, which will include a Leica C-Lux compact camera, a leather shoulder bag and a half-shell case in either light gold or midnight blue.

Both kits include a standard Leica C-Lux and an “Andrea Leica C-Lux” - a shoulder bag with a tailor-made camera compartment. These kits also come with a color-coordinated “protector C-Lux”, which is a half-shell leather camera case that enables access to all of the camera’s control elements.

The light gold Leica C-Lux Style Kit will be available to buy with a contrasting red, high-quality leather half case and shoulder bag. Meanwhile, the midnight blue “Style Kit” variant might be more popular with those who want something a little more reserved. It comes with a midnight blue half-shell leather case and a matching shoulder bag. The half-case protector also comes with a matching leather strap that can be attached directly to the case using a screw in D-ring.

At the center of this stylish setup is the Leica C-Lux itself. With a 20MP, one-inch sensor, wireless connectivity and a 15X optical zoom, the C-Lux is the perfect camera for shooting on the go. It also features fast autofocus, face detection, burst shooting at 10fps, 4K video capabilities and a responsive touch screen that makes sharing your images as simple as possible.

There will only be 150 of these kits to buy worldwide, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to snap one up. Kits will be priced at approximately £859 / $1,169 / AU$1,639 and will be available from certified Leica retailers.

Leica has always aspired to stand out from the crowd with slick designs and limited edition models. This latest announcement from Leica should appeal to both style-conscious photographers and long-term Leica lovers alike.

