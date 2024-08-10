Latest Leica Q3 firmware protects your files from being deleted

As soon as the Leica Q3 was announced in May, it quickly established itself as one of the best compact cameras on the market.



But sometimes with things that are new and have a lot of hype around them, users quickly begin to notice issues. Some I have personally seen are the camera freezing when it's in continuous shooting, and others I have only heard about are bugs and glitches with images or the electronic viewfinder.

Well, the latest 2.0.5 firmware for the Leica Q3 helps prevent some of these issues.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

While the improvement list may not be the most extensive, the first bullet point is an absolutely crucial one: "Implementation of a protective function to prevent the possible overwriting of existing shots".

What this exactly means is unclear at this point, but I would imagine it's a bit of code that tells the camera to 'secure' each image taken, and to avoid any images you have taken being replaced with new ones. It's quite a serious problem with a few Q3 users, especially when you consider how much a Leica Q3 costs these days!

The second and final bullet point merely reads "bugfixes in the firmware". Again what this actually means only Leica knows, but I hope it fixes some of the issues that some users have reported.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Leica Q3 is a powerful and portable camera that seamlessly blends classic style with modern innovation. As the third generation in the Q series, the Q3 maintains the iconic fixed focal length full-frame design that made the previous cameras so popular, while introducing a host of new technologies.

Featuring a 60MP sensor, a new hybrid autofocus system, 8K video recording and updated EVF and LCD displays, the Q3 delivers a significant performance upgrade in a timeless design. And now, it should be sturdier and more stable than ever.

