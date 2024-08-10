Latest Leica Q3 firmware protects your files from being deleted

But sometimes with things that are new and have a lot of hype around them, users quickly begin to notice issues. Some I have personally seen are the camera freezing when it's in continuous shooting, and others I have only heard about are bugs and glitches with images or the electronic viewfinder.
While the improvement list may not be the most extensive, the first bullet point is an absolutely crucial one: "Implementation of a protective function to prevent the possible overwriting of existing shots".
What this exactly means is unclear at this point, but I would imagine it's a bit of code that tells the camera to 'secure' each image taken, and to avoid any images you have taken being replaced with new ones. It's quite a serious problem with a few Q3 users, especially when you consider how much a Leica Q3 costs these days!
The second and final bullet point merely reads "bugfixes in the firmware". Again what this actually means only Leica knows, but I hope it fixes some of the issues that some users have reported.
The Leica Q3 is a powerful and portable camera that seamlessly blends classic style with modern innovation. As the third generation in the Q series, the Q3 maintains the iconic fixed focal length full-frame design that made the previous cameras so popular, while introducing a host of new technologies.
Featuring a 60MP sensor, a new hybrid autofocus system, 8K video recording and updated EVF and LCD displays, the Q3 delivers a significant performance upgrade in a timeless design. And now, it should be sturdier and more stable than ever.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.