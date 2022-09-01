LaCie launches stylish new portable hard drives ideal for on-the-go photographers

By Ben Andrews
published

LaCie's Mobile Drives feature designer styling, eco-conscious construction and huge storage capacities

LaCie Mobile Drive
(Image credit: LaCie)

LaCie has launched two new ranges of portable hard drives (opens in new tab), featuring an all new design by Neil Poulton, high storage capacities, and universal compatibility. LaCie Mobile Drive and LaCie Mobile Drive Secure are both clad in a sturdy aluminium and plastic enclosure made from recycled materials, while the product packaging is also made from recycled cardboard.

(Image credit: LaCie)
 (opens in new tab)

The drives pack up to 5 terabytes of storage - enough for plenty of 4K or even 8K content - and are formatted for out-of-the-box compatibility with PC, Mac, and iPad USB-C. A one-click automatic back-up feature is included, while the USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface and Type-C connectivity enable up to 130MB/s file transfers. That's some way short of what the best portable SSDs (opens in new tab) are now capable of, but it's quick enough to make reasonably swift progress when backing up.

(Image credit: LaCie)
 (opens in new tab)

LaCie Mobile Drives are packaged with LaCie Toolkit software for on-demand and scheduled backups, along with and a one-month Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan. A three-year limited warranty and three-year Rescue Data Recovery Services subscription provides additional peace of mind against data loss and retrieval costs.

LaCie Mobile Drive Secure differs from LaCie Mobile Drive by including additional hardware encryption, plus a lock/unlock feature in the LaCie Toolkit software, adding an extra later of security for sensitive data.

(Image credit: LaCie)
 (opens in new tab)

Lacie Mobile Drive Secure will be available to buy later in September (exclusively for Apple until November), priced at $99.99 for the 2TB version, $144.99 (4TB) and $164.99 (5TB).

LaCie Mobile Drive will retail at $74.99 (1TB), while larger capacities are priced identically to their Secure counterparts - $99.99 (2TB), $144.99 (4TB) and $164.99 (5TB).

LaCie Mobile Drive

(Image credit: LaCie)

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

