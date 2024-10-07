Thought NAS drives were exclusive to desktops? Think again!

Typically NAS storage systems are reserved for the office desktop, large unwieldy things that offer incredible storage solutions but limited portability. UnifyDrive however, has turned this idea on its head by introducing the UnifyDrive UT2 – a pocket-sized 16 TB SSD NAS aimed at creators on the go.

What is NAS storage?

NAS stands for Network Attached Storage, and it enables users to store and share data between multiple devices remotely. It can act as a less expensive personal home server that enables faster file transfers and connectivity.

(Image credit: UnifyDrive)

UnifyDrive has taken NAS storage on the road, providing the same NAS features in a smaller more portable battery-powered form factor, aimed at creatives who need large data file transfers while working on location or traveling. The UT2 facilitates instant and secure transfers from SD/CFe/TF cards without needing an internet connection – think of it as leveling up your portable SSD!

The UT2 is powered by an '8-core CPU up to 2.4GHz, a G610 GPU, and a 6 TOPS NPU' which facilitates smooth, multithreaded processing for demanding tasks and AI applications. Flexible storage options support single-disk, RAID1, and UDR modes, allowing user customization to performance and redundancies.

UnifyDrive states that the UT2 has lightning-fast read and write speeds, "With up to 16TB of storage, and dual SSDs deliver rapid read/write speeds, ensuring swift data access and efficient storage management. With no moving parts, SSD enhances reliability and reduces the risk of data loss due to mechanical failure, resistant to physical shock and vibration".

The UT2 is aimed at 'creators on the go' and makes backing up your work on location incredibly easy with a plug-and-play design. Simply by entering your memory card and pressing one button, all of your files will be stored instantly – ideal for wedding photographers!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What's more, UT2's remote access capabilities mean that the stored files can be accessed remotely by colleagues, preventing workflow bottlenecks, and improving turnaround times. This would be extremely useful for advertising campaigns as the post-processing can be started by colleagues in the studio before you even get back from the shoot.

UT2 Portable NAS Solution - YouTube Watch On

It wouldn't be a 2024 product release without the use of AI in some interpretation, and the UnifyDrive UT2 utilizes it for its data management system. It enables the user to search and organize files such as photos, videos, and documents offline without the cloud, facilitating secure communication.

The AI helpfully powers the search function, categorizing search terms into scenarios, faces, and scenes. AI also aids in text-to-speech and by generating captions.

(Image credit: UnifyDrive)

The UT2 supports Wi-Fi 6, data sync, remote access, AI-powered organization, built-in battery backup, 8K content support, and 'triple mode flexibility' improves its versatility.

AP Mode enables users to turn the UT2 into a wireless router, WiFi Mode provides completely wireless access to stored data, and Flash Drive Mode turns the device into a high-capacity USB drive supporting up to 8TB of data transfer.

The Kickstarter for the UnifyDrive UT2 is live now and has already surpassed its target goal. It is still worth checking out, however, as the Kickstarter page is offering several early-bird discounts to backers.

The UnifyDrive UT2 has many more features including the ability to transform into a portable Blu-Ray player, and you can see a full breakdown of specifications on the Kickstarter page.

Editor's note: As with all crowdfunding projects, there is no guarantee that the final product will match the early depictions in the campaign – or that the final product will be completed or delivered at all. DCW does not endorse this or any other crowdfunding campaign.

You may be interested in our guides to the best NAS drives, the best portable SSDs, and the best CFexpress cards.