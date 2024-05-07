SanDisk redefines high-capacity desktop storage

SanDisk has launched a new desktop storage solution: SanDisk Desk Drive. Designed to replace a conventional desktop external hard drive, the Desk Drive's standout feature is it uses solid state storage rather than being based around a mechanical hard drive. Consequently, the SanDisk Desk Drive is capable of read speeds up to 1000MB/s and write speeds up to 900MB/s, making it around 4x faster than normal desktop storage. Two capacity options are available: 4TB and 8TB, though SanDisk has suggested a 16TB version is on the way.

Not only does the Desk Drive offer superior transfer speeds to a normal desktop hard drive, it's also smaller, measuring just 99.2mm square and 40.2mm high. Connection is via USB 3.2 Gen 2 and a Type-C connector, though unlike a portable SSD, the Desk Drive does also require a separate power supply in order to operate. The drive comes formatted in exFAT for out-of-the-box compatibility with Windows and Mac computers, plus it's compatible with Apple Time Machine for easy back-ups. Windows users can create back-ups using the downloadable Acronis True Image software for Western Digital.

The SanDisk Desk Drive is available now, priced at $379.99/£359.99 for the 4TB version, while the 8TB capacity costs $699.99/£663.99.