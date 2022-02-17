Save $170 on this massive 18TB WD external hard drive - a steal at $360!

Have storage for photos and videos for years to come with this $170 saving on this massive 18TB WD external hard drive

WD 18TB external hard drive
(Image credit: B&H)

Having enough storage space for your stunning photos and amazing cinematic video footage is a fantastic asset to have in anyone's home studio or workspace, now you can take this to the new level on this fantastic deal on a massive 18TB external hard drive from WD with a saving $170, making this drive just $360 – that is an insane deal for a mind-blowing amount of storage. 

This desktop external hard drive from WD comes pre-formatted in NTFS for windows systems and provides users with 18TB of add-on storage for their photos, videos, music, documents, and other files. It features a 5 Gb/s micro USB 3.0 interface, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 1, and is compatible with 480 Mb/s USB 2.0.

So no matter your professional, storing photos and  cinematic videos or even full projects that you want to store and keep safe, but not on your main system, then this 18TB external hard drive is a great deal at just $360, along with the added benefit of saving yourself $170 – this is a win-win deal no matter how you look at it!

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally, specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA , The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in-between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his Film & Digital photography.

