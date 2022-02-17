Save $170 on this massive 18TB WD external hard drive - a steal at $360!

Having enough storage space for your stunning photos and amazing cinematic video footage is a fantastic asset to have in anyone's home studio or workspace, now you can take this to the new level on this fantastic deal on a massive 18TB external hard drive from WD with a saving $170, making this drive just $360 – that is an insane deal for a mind-blowing amount of storage.

WD 18TB external hard drive| was $530 |now $360

SAVE $170 This external hard drive provides a massive 18TB of add-on storage to keep your images and cinematic videos safe, but off you main device.

US DEAL

This desktop external hard drive from WD comes pre-formatted in NTFS for windows systems and provides users with 18TB of add-on storage for their photos, videos, music, documents, and other files. It features a 5 Gb/s micro USB 3.0 interface, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 1, and is compatible with 480 Mb/s USB 2.0.

So no matter your professional, storing photos and cinematic videos or even full projects that you want to store and keep safe, but not on your main system, then this 18TB external hard drive is a great deal at just $360, along with the added benefit of saving yourself $170 – this is a win-win deal no matter how you look at it!

