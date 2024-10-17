WD celebrates 20 years of the My Passport portable hard drive in style

Break out the cake and candles: Western Digital's My Passport series of portable hard drives is now 20 years old. My Passport drives have long been a go-to option for anyone wanting small, easy-to-use, attractive and well-priced portable storage.

According to WD, since they were introduced in 2004, all the My Passport drives ever produced total around 180 exabytes of data storage (180 billion gigabytes): equivalent to up to 18 billion hours of HD video, up to 46 trillion photos, or up to 35 trillion songs (WD's calculations). The lineage started with the original 40GB My Passport, but today's versions now boast over 150 times that capacity, with up to 6 terabytes of storage per drive.

Read more:

The best portable hard drives

The best external hard drives

(Image credit: WD)

To celebrate this two-decade milestone, WD has released a special edition of its My Passport Ultra portable hard drive. The WD My Passport Ultra, 20th Emerald Anniversary Edition is finished in a matte emerald green colorway that's supposed to signify "loyalty, peace, and security".

Key features:

Anodised metal enclosure for extra durability and impact protection

Out-of-the-box USB 3.2 Gen 1 compatibility with Windows PC, Mac, mobile phones, tablets, and other USB-C devices

High capacity (up to 6 terabytes)

Included Acronis True Image software for smart backups, plus Western Digital's device management software also helps defend against ransomware attacks

Password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Three-year limited warranty

(Image credit: WD)

WD My Passport Ultra 20th Emerald Anniversary Edition drives are available to buy now in either 2TB or 6TB capacities, with prices starting at $89.99/£96.99 for the 2TB capacity.