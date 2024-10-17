WD celebrates 20 years of the My Passport portable hard drive in style

By
published

With a new special edition design

WD My Passport Ultra, 20th Emerald Anniversary Edition
(Image credit: WD)

Break out the cake and candles: Western Digital's My Passport series of portable hard drives is now 20 years old. My Passport drives have long been a go-to option for anyone wanting small, easy-to-use, attractive and well-priced portable storage. 

According to WD, since they were introduced in 2004, all the My Passport drives ever produced total around 180 exabytes of data storage (180 billion gigabytes): equivalent to up to 18 billion hours of HD video, up to 46 trillion photos, or up to 35 trillion songs (WD's calculations). The lineage started with the original 40GB My Passport, but today's versions now boast over 150 times that capacity, with up to 6 terabytes of storage per drive.

