Shooting film has seen an incredibly resurgence over the years and today the best film cameras can cost you a pretty penny while looking at medium format film offerings.

Now Kodak Moments, a division of Kodak Alaris, wants to help you with the cost of shooting medium format 120 film by continuing the expansion of its color film portfolio, with the launch – or, rather, reintroduction – of Kodak Gold 200 film in a new 120 format 5-roll pro pack for medium format cameras, satisfying consumer demand.

“The 120 film format was introduced back in 1901 for the Brownie No 2 camera,” said Thomas Mooney, manager of Film Capture Products, Kodak Moments Division. “Although it’s been around for 120 years, it’s still one of the most popular film formats in use today.

"One main reason for its popularity is that the larger film negative can be enlarged significantly without losing image quality. This is a great opportunity for aspiring photographers looking to make the jump from 35mm to medium format photography.”

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Kodak)

The new 120 format Kodak Professional Gold 200 is an affordable, entry level color film featuring an ideal combination of warm saturated colors, fine grain, and high sharpness details. It is designed for any level of photographer for daylight and flash photography.

Starting today, the 120 format Gold 200 Film is available for dealers, retailers, and distributors around the world, and is intended to be priced 25% lower than the comparable Portra and Ektar offerings.



It's not often that you hear of film manufactures bringing out a new film, especially Kodak after it previously announced that film prices will be increased. So to hear that Kodak is going to offer a "new" 120 format film for medium format photographers – and at three-quarters the price of its two most sought-after offerings – is great news for old school shooters.

