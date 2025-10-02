Analogue film photography is often loved for its color possibilities – and Lomography has a new film emulsion that it describes as an “ode to color.” The Lomography LomoChrome Classicolor 200 is a limited-edition 35mm film designed to favor the reds.

Lomography describes the colors coming from the Classicolor formula as true-to-life colors, but with more “energetic reds” and “crisp” blues and greens. The energetic reds also translate to skin tones with a warmer blush.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lomography) (Image credit: Elisa Parrino / Lomography)

The company says that the film is versatile enough to move from sun to shade to indoors. In daylight, Lomography describes the film as soft and luminous, while in shaded light creates warm, earthy tones. The ISO 100 creates a medium grain structure will adding to that flexibility of using the film indoors or out.

The Lomochrome Classicolor 200 is coming first to the 35mm format, but Lomography says that it will also be coming to 120 and 110 formats soon. The color negative film is designed to be developed using the standard C-41 process. A DX code is included, which allows cameras with a DX reader to automatically detect which ISO film is inserted.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lomography) (Image credit: Lomography)

Classicolor is a a handcrafted film, Lomography says, and uses a “distinctive color-layering process” in order to create those tones.

Available in 36-exposure rolls, pre-orders for Lomography Lomochrome Classicolor have already opened, with an estimated November shipping date. One roll of the film retails for $11.90 / £8.90 / AU$16.90.

