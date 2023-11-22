I've been reviewing laptops for years, and these are my top 10 Black Friday laptop deals

Black Friday might not technically start until the end of the week, but the Black Friday camera deals are already coming thick and fast. We've seen some amazing Black Friday laptop deals recently too - including some fantastic discounts on MacBooks old and new.

I've been reviewing laptops as part of my job as the Digital Camera World's lab manager for years - and I have become a seasoned hand at spotting the best deals from the hundreds of discounts we get to see in the seasonal sales. I have found 10 of the best deals available right now, to suit a range of budgets and types of users.

Check out my personal pick of best Black Friday laptop and computer deals in the US below!

Acer Aspire 3 14" laptop| was $449.99 |now $349.99

SAVE $100 at Amazon This budget laptop packs a heck of a punch for the money: a potent quad-core processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and a Full HD 14-inch screen, all running full-on Windows 11. At such a low price this machine is a

Acer Aspire 5 15.6" laptop| was $749.99 |now $599.99

SAVE $150 at B&H $600 buys you a heck of a lot of laptop here: a 10-core processor, 16GB RAM and a generously large 1TB SSD. The Full HD IPS display should show of your photos well, too.



Acer Nitro 5 15.6" gaming laptop| was $899.99 |now $699.99

SAVE $200 at Amazon You'll struggle to find a more powerful laptop PC for $700 this Black Friday. An Intel Core i5-12500H CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics are all great specs for the money. If you can get past the gamer looks, this is a budget powerhouse for creatives.

Asus Zenbook 15.6" laptop| was $799.99 |now $699.99

SAVE $100 at Amazon Fancy a super-svelte laptop at a bargain price? The sleek Zenbook 15 still packs a punch, yet weighs just 3.09lb. You also get a Pantone-validated Full HD IPS display with 100% sRGB color coverage.

Lenovo Slim 7 16" laptop| was $1,279.99 |now $899

SAVE $380.99 at B&H A laptop with a 14-core processor, 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for under 900 bucks? You'd better believe it! Facor the high-res 2560 x 1600 IPS touch screen and it's clear this B&H deal is something special.

Asus Vivobook 16" laptop| was $1,199.99 |now $1,029.99

SAVE $170 at Amazon With a top-tier, 14-core, Intel Core-i9 processor under the hood, this laptop is one of the fastest laptop PCs out there, yet it costs less than a middling MacBook. You even get military-grade build quality!

MacBook Air 15" M2 | was $1,299 | now $1,049

Save $250 at Best Buy This is the latest version of Apple's excellent MacBook Air laptops, with its M2 chip that has proved more than capable when it comes to photo and video editing! As well as the M2 chip, it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD and is in midnight colorway which is beautiful (if a little fingerprint-y). This is the perfect device to step up to take your editing to a new level.

MSI Creator M16 16" laptop| was $1,599.99 |now $1,099.99

SAVE $500 at Amazon We reckon this could be the best laptop for $1100 this Black Friday. Packing a whopping 32GB RAM, a 14-core processor and RTX 4060 graphics, it's ready for everything. The 16-inch display is even capable of 100% DCI-P3 color coverage.

MSI Vector GP77 17.3" gaming laptop| was $2,299 |now $1,649

SAVE $650 at B&H If you want an extreme laptop, but still at a fair price, you're looking right at it. Here you're getting a top-end 14-core Intel Core i9 CPU, 64GB(!) RAM, GeForce RTX 4070 graphics and a huge 17.3-inch, 2560 x 1440 IPS display. The equivalent 16" M3 MacBook Pro would cost over twice the price of this awesome B&H deal.

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro, 2021) | was $2,699 | now $1,949

Save $750 at B&H If you are a fan of big laptops, then the MacBook Pro 16-inch with its powerful M1 Pro chip should be your next editing workstation. Don't let the older processor put you off, the M1 Pro is still a powerful beast today and is capable of handling even complex Photoshop files of multiple video streams. Last year this MacBook Pro dropped to $1,999 over Black Friday, but nearly a year on there's an even bigger discount.

