Is Samyang releasing an autofocus lens for the Canon RF mount? Leaked images suggest so

Opening up Canon's RF mount cameras to more third-party brands could mean more affordable lens options

Canon’s crop sensor cameras could soon have more third-party optics to choose from, if the latest reports come to fruition. Chinese social media posts appear to show a Samyang AF 12mm f/2.0 RF-S, a move that would mean more third-party Canon RF lenses with autofocus from manufacturers beyond Sigma and Tamron.

A translated post from the Association of Independent Photographers on Weibo, a social network popular in China, appears to introduce the Samyang AF 12mm f/2.0. Samyang itself has yet to confirm the lens' existence.

