Is Samyang releasing an autofocus lens for the Canon RF mount? Leaked images suggest so

Canon’s crop sensor cameras could soon have more third-party optics to choose from, if the latest reports come to fruition. Chinese social media posts appear to show a Samyang AF 12mm f/2.0 RF-S, a move that would mean more third-party Canon RF lenses with autofocus from manufacturers beyond Sigma and Tamron.

A translated post from the Association of Independent Photographers on Weibo, a social network popular in China, appears to introduce the Samyang AF 12mm f/2.0. Samyang itself has yet to confirm the lens' existence.

The lens’ RF-S designation indicates an APS-C format optic, compatible with crop-sensor cameras like the Canon EOS R50 (or full frame models in crop mode). Aside from the RF mount's 12 electronic contacts, the lens pictured on Weibo looks largely the same as the existing Samyang 12mm f/2.0 lens for the Sony E Mount.

While the Canon RF mount has a variety of third-party manual focus lenses available, autofocus glass has only recently started to trickle out after multiple third-party brands pulled their RF lenses without an official explanation in 2021. Samyang (also sold under the brand name Rokinon) originally launched RF lenses but pulled them from its website in 2021, along with Viltrox.

The post on Weibo shows multiple angles of the Samyang AF 12mm f/2.0 RF-S (Image credit: Weibo: Federation of Independent Photographers)

Sigma and Tamron both announced APS-C lenses for the RF mount in April 2024, noting that the optics were made with a licensing agreement with Canon. While the announcement brought sanctioned third-party autofocus lenses to the RF system, it did so only for the crop-sensor RF-S format. Third-party RF lenses with autofocus have not yet launched for Canon’s full-frame cameras.

If the Samyang AF 12mm f/2.0 RF-S does in fact exist, the optic would cover a 35mm equivalent of about 19mm. Canon does not currently have an RF prime lens covering that focal length, though it does have zoom lenses hitting that wide angle.

The biggest draw for Canon photographers, however, could be price. The introduction of more third-party lenses tends to open up more budget-friendly optics.

Samyang's similar E-Mount lens sells for around $400 / £350 / AU$750. Sigma’s launch into the RF system adds more options, including the 16mm f/1.4 DC DN | C and 30mm f/1.4 DC DN | C that sit in the same price bracket. Canon’s list of RF primes under at a similar price is a short one, with the RF 16mm f/2.8, RF 28mm f/2.8 and RF 50mm f/1.8.

With the Samyang lens only rumored, and Sigma and Tamron's Canon RF options not yet available, photographers may be interested in the Canon RF 16mm f2.8 STM in the meantime.

