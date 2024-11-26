Is Samyang releasing an autofocus lens for the Canon RF mount? Leaked images suggest so

Opening up Canon's RF mount cameras to more third-party brands could mean more affordable lens options
(Image credit: Weibo: Federation of Independent Photographers)
Canon’s crop sensor cameras could soon have more third-party optics to choose from, if the latest reports come to fruition. Chinese social media posts appear to show a Samyang AF 12mm f/2.0 RF-S, a move that would mean more third-party Canon RF lenses with autofocus from manufacturers beyond Sigma and Tamron.
A translated post from the Association of Independent Photographers on Weibo, a social network popular in China, appears to introduce the Samyang AF 12mm f/2.0. Samyang itself has yet to confirm the lens' existence.
The lens’ RF-S designation indicates an APS-C format optic, compatible with crop-sensor cameras like the Canon EOS R50 (or full frame models in crop mode). Aside from the RF mount's 12 electronic contacts, the lens pictured on Weibo looks largely the same as the existing Samyang 12mm f/2.0 lens for the Sony E Mount.
Sigma and Tamron both announced APS-C lenses for the RF mount in April 2024, noting that the optics were made with a licensing agreement with Canon. While the announcement brought sanctioned third-party autofocus lenses to the RF system, it did so only for the crop-sensor RF-S format. Third-party RF lenses with autofocus have not yet launched for Canon’s full-frame cameras.
If the Samyang AF 12mm f/2.0 RF-S does in fact exist, the optic would cover a 35mm equivalent of about 19mm. Canon does not currently have an RF prime lens covering that focal length, though it does have zoom lenses hitting that wide angle.
The biggest draw for Canon photographers, however, could be price. The introduction of more third-party lenses tends to open up more budget-friendly optics.
