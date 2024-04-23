Canon FINALLY takes the handcuffs off third-party lenses – but are restrictions still in play?

By James Artaius
published

At long last, Canon has taken the cuffs off third-party RF lenses… but are the handcuffs really ALL the way off?

The Canon logo, with a broken handcuff as the letter "C"
(Image credit: Future)

It's about bloody time. 

As an RF user since the original Canon EOS R launched, back in 2018, this is the day I've been waiting for: Canon has taken the shackles off third-party manufacturers producing autofocus RF lenses. And, in doing so, it has taken the shackles off the RF mount as a whole.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles