Irix 21mm T1.5 is the sixth lens in Irix's full-frame cine lineup

Irix has just announced it's introducing a 21mm T/1.5 lens to its range of cine lenses. Combining precision Swiss design and Korean ingenuity Irix lenses offer supreme optical performance and a top-quality build.

The Irix 21mm T/1.5 is a full-frame lens designed for shooting on full-frame and Super 35mm cameras such as the Nikon Z9, Canon R3 and Sony FX3. It’s made up of four Extra-low Dispersion elements which help to reduce chromatic aberrations, four high reflective elements and two aspherical lenses.

In total, there are 15 elements in 11 groups and an 11-blade iris construction which help deliver a beautifully blurred background and smooth adjustments between T1.5 and T16.

Giving the user complete creative freedom, the 21mm lens is perfect for shooting in tight spaces and doesn’t cause unnecessary distortion. Its fast aperture means it can isolate subjects in a frame as well as capture detailed, in-focus shots (although you’ll need an ND filter when shooting in bright sunlight).

For a cine lens, the Irix 21mm T1.5 is relatively small and lightweight. Made of a resistant aluminum-magnesium alloy, it weighs just 1.1kg which makes it perfect for use on smaller cameras and handheld gimbals as well as professional-grade equipment. Irix claims that all of its lenses have their own special “Irix look” which adds to the cinematic effect.

This is the sixth cine lens Irix has released and it joins the Irix 30mm T1.5, 45mm T1.5, 11mm T4.5, 15mm T2.6, and the 150mm T3.0 Macro 1:1 lens. You can expect the same weather sealing, low focus breathing and smooth handling as with all Irix lenses.

The Irix 21mm T1.5 lens comes in seven mounts including Canon EF, Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, Panasonic/Olympus Micro Four Thirds and Arri PL. Irix hasn’t announced an official release date but it’s expected to be in the next few weeks although it can be pre-ordered today from selected dealers. Prices start at US$1,195 (or $1,295 for the PL mount).

