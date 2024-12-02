I’m a Nikon expert, honestly, I think these Nikon Z7 II Cyber Monday deals are worthwhile only IF you’re the right photographer

If you don't need the latest mirrorless mod cons, the Nikon Z7 II is still an imaging BEAST!

If you’re a Nikon photographer who’s looking for a high-resolution full-frame mirrorless camera, but don’t want to stretch to Nikon Z8 prices, you’re really only left with one option, the Nikon Z7 II. And while I wouldn’t call it one of the best Nikon Cyber Monday camera deals for everyone, I do think the Z7 II still makes an excellent camera for the right photographer in 2024 and beyond.

It’s dropped to around the $2K /£2K mark this Black Friday weekend and now the best Cyber Monday camera deals are rolling in, I’ve noticed a couple of fantastic bundles from B&H Photo. For starters, it’s offering the body-only camera for $1,996.95 – as seen elsewhere – but with a shoulder bag and a Lexar 128GB Professional UHS-II SD card to boot. Not bad, eh?

And if you’re looking for a lens bundle, B&H has got that covered, too, with a Z 50mm f/1.4 bundle for $2,493.90 or a Z 24-70mm f/4 S bundle for $2,596.95. But get this, they too come with the shoulder bag and SD card.

So why do I think this deal is only worthwhile for the right photographer? Well, read on below and I’ll explain…

The Nikon Z7 II is now over four years old. When it comes to mod cons and raw power, it’s now bested by the Nikon Zf, Nikon Z6 III, Nikon Z8, and of course, the flagship Nikon Z9. But the ace up its lens hood is that full-frame 47.5-MP CMOS sensor. It ain’t stacked like the Z8 and Z9, nor is it partially stacked like the Z6 III, but boy is it capable of delivering jaw-dropping images.

And that right there is the Z7 II’s biggest strength. It’s now Nikon’s cheapest high-resolution mirrorless camera. The dual EXPEED 6 processors can’t match up to the EXPEED 7, the autofocus simply isn’t as good as the current-gen Z-Series cameras, and its video is lacking in comparison, too. For starters, you need to pay to upgrade to Raw Video Output. But I digress.

If you need a camera with lightning-fast burst speeds, snappy autofocus, or top-notch video, the Z7 II probably isn’t for you now and certainly won’t be for you a few years down the line. But if you don’t need any of those things. If you just require a mirrorless workhorse with a gorgeous, high-resolution sensor – I’m looking at you landscape, architectural and still-life photographers – the Z7 II represents the best value in the current Nikon line-up, especially when you consider the Cyber Monday deals (above).

