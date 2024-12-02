I’m a Nikon expert, honestly, I think these Nikon Z7 II Cyber Monday deals are worthwhile only IF you’re the right photographer

B&H Photo is offering some very competitive Nikon Z7 II bundle deals that are great, but ONLY for the right photographer

If you don't need the latest mirrorless mod cons, the Nikon Z7 II is still an imaging BEAST! (Image credit: Nikon / Digital Camera World)

If you’re a Nikon photographer who’s looking for a high-resolution full-frame mirrorless camera, but don’t want to stretch to Nikon Z8 prices, you’re really only left with one option, the Nikon Z7 II. And while I wouldn’t call it one of the best Nikon Cyber Monday camera deals for everyone, I do think the Z7 II still makes an excellent camera for the right photographer in 2024 and beyond.

It’s dropped to around the $2K /£2K mark this Black Friday weekend and now the best Cyber Monday camera deals are rolling in, I’ve noticed a couple of fantastic bundles from B&H Photo. For starters, it’s offering the body-only camera for $1,996.95 – as seen elsewhere – but with a shoulder bag and a Lexar 128GB Professional UHS-II SD card to boot. Not bad, eh?

Nikon Z7 II with shoulder bag and 128GB SD card
Nikon Z7 II with shoulder bag and 128GB SD card: was $3,011.95 now $1,996.95 at BHPhoto

Save $1,015 I cannot find the Z7 II for less than this right now as a standalone item, so the shoulder bag and 128GB SD card essentially are freebies, making this a great little bundle.

View Deal
Nikon Z7 II with 24-70mm f/4, shoulder bag and 128GB SD card
Nikon Z7 II with 24-70mm f/4, shoulder bag and 128GB SD card: was $3,611.95 now $2,596.95 at BHPhoto

Save $1,015 The classic Nikon Z7 II and kit lens combination, thanks to the inclusion of the Z 24-70mm f/4 S. And you get the shoulder bag and 128GB SD card to boot.

View Deal
Nikon Z7 II with 50mm f/1.4, shoulder bag and 128GB SD card
Nikon Z7 II with 50mm f/1.4, shoulder bag and 128GB SD card: was $3,508.90 now $2,493.90 at BHPhoto

Save $1,015 This is a great bundle for portrait photographers or anyone who already owns the 24-70mm f/4 S because you get the new Z 50mm f/1.4, instead. The shoulder bag and 128GB SD card round off a decent bundle.

View Deal
Nikon Z7 II with 512GB CFExpress, 2x battery and goodies bundle
Nikon Z7 II with 512GB CFExpress, 2x battery and goodies bundle: was $3,222.95 now $2,222.95 at Adorama US

Save $1,000 There's certainly a lot in this bundle, but the big hitters are obviously the camera itself and that 512GB CFExpress card. I'm not a fan of unofficial batteries, but you've two spares in a pinch, a charger, a backpack, a screen protector, a memory card wallet, and a cleaning kit. Not a bad haul!

View Deal
Nikon Z7 II
Nikon Z7 II: was £2,749 now £1,999 at Jessops

Save £750 As simple as it gets, a body-only Nikon Z7 II. If you don't need lightning-fast burst speeds and autofocus, the gorgeous full-frame 45.7-MP CMOS sensor will serve you extremely well. As will Nikon's excellent build quality and weather sealing.

View Deal
Nikon Z7 II and 24-70mm f/4
Nikon Z7 II and 24-70mm f/4: was £3,479 now £2,649 at Clifton Cameras

SAVE £830 The Z 24-70mm f/4 S is supremely sharp for a kit lens, making it a great accompaniment to the Nikon Z7 II's high-resolution imaging power. A fine combo!

View Deal

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

