I’m a Nikon expert, honestly, I think these Nikon Z7 II Cyber Monday deals are worthwhile only IF you’re the right photographer

If you’re a Nikon photographer who’s looking for a high-resolution full-frame mirrorless camera, but don’t want to stretch to Nikon Z8 prices, you’re really only left with one option, the Nikon Z7 II. And while I wouldn’t call it one of the best Nikon Cyber Monday camera deals for everyone, I do think the Z7 II still makes an excellent camera for the right photographer in 2024 and beyond.
It’s dropped to around the $2K /£2K mark this Black Friday weekend and now the best Cyber Monday camera deals are rolling in, I’ve noticed a couple of fantastic bundles from B&H Photo. For starters, it’s offering the body-only camera for $1,996.95 – as seen elsewhere – but with a shoulder bag and a Lexar 128GB Professional UHS-II SD card to boot. Not bad, eh?
US Nikon Z7 II deals
Save $1,015 I cannot find the Z7 II for less than this right now as a standalone item, so the shoulder bag and 128GB SD card essentially are freebies, making this a great little bundle.
Save $1,015 The classic Nikon Z7 II and kit lens combination, thanks to the inclusion of the Z 24-70mm f/4 S. And you get the shoulder bag and 128GB SD card to boot.
Save $1,015 This is a great bundle for portrait photographers or anyone who already owns the 24-70mm f/4 S because you get the new Z 50mm f/1.4, instead. The shoulder bag and 128GB SD card round off a decent bundle.
Save $1,000 There's certainly a lot in this bundle, but the big hitters are obviously the camera itself and that 512GB CFExpress card. I'm not a fan of unofficial batteries, but you've two spares in a pinch, a charger, a backpack, a screen protector, a memory card wallet, and a cleaning kit. Not a bad haul!
UK Nikon Z7 II deals
Save £750 As simple as it gets, a body-only Nikon Z7 II. If you don't need lightning-fast burst speeds and autofocus, the gorgeous full-frame 45.7-MP CMOS sensor will serve you extremely well. As will Nikon's excellent build quality and weather sealing.
SAVE £830 The Z 24-70mm f/4 S is supremely sharp for a kit lens, making it a great accompaniment to the Nikon Z7 II's high-resolution imaging power. A fine combo!