I hate Xmas shopping for my mom, but she’ll love this Instax Mini 12 (but not as much as I love the price)

I'm buying my mom one of the best Black Friday camera deals for Christmas this year, and she's got no interest in photography whatsoever. You’re probably thinking I’m crazy, but hear me out. The camera in question is the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12, arguably the most casual camera in existence. It’s fun, easy to use, and attractive in a wholesome, cozy camera kind of way. And with Amazon listing it for just $69 / £69 in the UK in a variety of gorgeous pastel colors, it’s a great gift at a great price. Plus, I've found some great bundle deals, too.

US Black Friday Instax Mini 12 deals

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 (Clay White): was $79.99 now $69 at Amazon Save $10.99 The current generation of Fujifilm’s hugely popular Instax Mini range. An improved lens, better operation, and slightly better looks aren’t massive improvements over the 11, but prices tend to be comparable, so the latest Instax Mini 12 is my recommendation.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 (Pastel Blue): was $89 now $79 at BHPhoto Save $10 Everything the budding instant photographer could possibly need to get started: The Instax Mini 12 itself, a photo album, idea booklet, instant film pack (10 sheets), assorted frame stickers and a drawstring pouch. I think this is a fantastic Christmas gift!

UK Black Friday Instax Mini 12 deals

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 (Lilac Purple): was £79.99 now £69 at Amazon Save £10.99 The Instax Mini 12 comes in five attractive, pastel colors, but Lilac Purple is my favorite. And with automatic exposure and flash, this is an ideal first camera or a great gift for somebody who’s always using their smartphone camera, but would appreciate the tactile nature of an instant camera.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 (Mint Green) bundle: was £99.99 now £89.99 at Argos Save £10 This bundle features the Instax Mini 12 in resplendent Mint Green and a matching leatherette case with a neat herringbone-style pattern. The strap is removable, too, so you can ditch the case and attach it straight to the instant camera if you’d prefer.

I think the Instax Mini 12 is the best instant camera on the market right now; it earned a full five stars in the Digital Camera World review and it's easy to see why. This is an instant camera that's been refined and tweaked over the years. This generation features the coolest-looking design yet and a beautiful selection of colorways: Pastel Blue, Mint Green, Blossom Pink, Lilac Purple, and Clay White.

It features a new power-on function – you simply twist the lens to turn it on – and if you turn it farther you’ll enter close-up mode. As always, you’ve got a little selfie mirror to help compose your shots and with automatic exposure and flash functionality, you can focus on your photography without worrying about wasting the, admittedly, expensive film.

And yet, it’s the film that makes instant cameras like the Instax Mini 12 so darn appealing. In a world where memories are predominantly saved on a digital device or in the cloud, it’s a real joy to capture physical photos again. And that’s why I think the Instax Mini 12 is the perfect Christmas gift for my mom. She’s not really a materialistic person, which makes her very hard to buy for. What she really enjoys is spending time with friends and family and heading out on adventures. An instant camera is a great way to capture memories and end up with a physical keepsake.

If you're stuck with what to get a loved one this Christmas, I think these Instax Mini 12 Black Friday deals are worth considering.

