I hate Xmas shopping for my mom, but she’ll love this Instax Mini 12 (but not as much as I love the price)

I'm buying my mom one of the best Black Friday camera deals for Christmas this year, and she's got no interest in photography whatsoever. You’re probably thinking I’m crazy, but hear me out. The camera in question is the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12, arguably the most casual camera in existence. It’s fun, easy to use, and attractive in a wholesome, cozy camera kind of way. And with Amazon listing it for just $69 / £69 in the UK in a variety of gorgeous pastel colors, it’s a great gift at a great price. Plus, I've found some great bundle deals, too.
US Black Friday Instax Mini 12 deals
Save $10.99 The current generation of Fujifilm’s hugely popular Instax Mini range. An improved lens, better operation, and slightly better looks aren’t massive improvements over the 11, but prices tend to be comparable, so the latest Instax Mini 12 is my recommendation.
Save $10 Everything the budding instant photographer could possibly need to get started: The Instax Mini 12 itself, a photo album, idea booklet, instant film pack (10 sheets), assorted frame stickers and a drawstring pouch. I think this is a fantastic Christmas gift!
UK Black Friday Instax Mini 12 deals
Save £10.99 The Instax Mini 12 comes in five attractive, pastel colors, but Lilac Purple is my favorite. And with automatic exposure and flash, this is an ideal first camera or a great gift for somebody who’s always using their smartphone camera, but would appreciate the tactile nature of an instant camera.
Save £10 This bundle features the Instax Mini 12 in resplendent Mint Green and a matching leatherette case with a neat herringbone-style pattern. The strap is removable, too, so you can ditch the case and attach it straight to the instant camera if you’d prefer.