I hate Xmas shopping for my mom, but she’ll love this Instax Mini 12 (but not as much as I love the price)

By
published

I think the Instax Mini 12 is the perfect Christmas gift for loved ones who are hard to buy for since they can capture memories and end up with a physical keepsake

Five Instax Mini 12 cameras in different colors, next to present and Christmas Tree emojis and a &#039;Hot Deal&#039; roundel
The Instax Mini 12 is available in five wholesome-looking pastel colors (Image credit: Fujifilm / Digital Camera World)

I'm buying my mom one of the best Black Friday camera deals for Christmas this year, and she's got no interest in photography whatsoever. You’re probably thinking I’m crazy, but hear me out. The camera in question is the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12, arguably the most casual camera in existence. It’s fun, easy to use, and attractive in a wholesome, cozy camera kind of way. And with Amazon listing it for just $69 / £69 in the UK in a variety of gorgeous pastel colors, it’s a great gift at a great price. Plus, I've found some great bundle deals, too.

US Black Friday Instax Mini 12 deals

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 (Clay White)
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 (Clay White): was $79.99 now $69 at Amazon

Save $10.99 The current generation of Fujifilm’s hugely popular Instax Mini range. An improved lens, better operation, and slightly better looks aren’t massive improvements over the 11, but prices tend to be comparable, so the latest Instax Mini 12 is my recommendation.

View Deal
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 (Pastel Blue)
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 (Pastel Blue): was $89 now $79 at BHPhoto

Save $10 Everything the budding instant photographer could possibly need to get started: The Instax Mini 12 itself, a photo album, idea booklet, instant film pack (10 sheets), assorted frame stickers and a drawstring pouch. I think this is a fantastic Christmas gift!

View Deal
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 (Lilac Purple)
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 (Lilac Purple): was £79.99 now £69 at Amazon

Save £10.99 The Instax Mini 12 comes in five attractive, pastel colors, but Lilac Purple is my favorite. And with automatic exposure and flash, this is an ideal first camera or a great gift for somebody who’s always using their smartphone camera, but would appreciate the tactile nature of an instant camera.

View Deal
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 (Mint Green) bundle
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 (Mint Green) bundle: was £99.99 now £89.99 at Argos

Save £10 This bundle features the Instax Mini 12 in resplendent Mint Green and a matching leatherette case with a neat herringbone-style pattern. The strap is removable, too, so you can ditch the case and attach it straight to the instant camera if you’d prefer.

View Deal

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

