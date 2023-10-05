Sigma goes wiiiiiiiiide on Sony, Fujifilm and L-Mount

"The world’s smallest and lightest ultra-wide-angle zoom" for APS-C cameras has just been announced – and it's the Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN | Contemporary.

Launching this month for Sony E, Fujifilm X and L-Mount cameras, the Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN | Contemporary lens has a full frame (35mm) equivalent focal length of 15-27mm, and a fast f/2.8 constant aperture, making it ideal for landscape, travel, architectural and interior photography, as well as videography and vlogging.

Size is kept small thanks to a "unique aspherical element" that reduces the number of lens elements, while also enhancing image quality. A newly designed push-on lens hood (rather than the usual rotating attachment) further keeps things compact, resulting in a minimal-footprint lens that's only 72.2 x 62.0mm in size and weighs just 260g (for the L-Mount version – the Sony and Fuji versions will vary slightly).

The lens is weather sealed, making it suitable for all shooting conditions, and has been built to suppress focus breathing, to minimize changes in the angle of view when shifting focus. This is a huge boon for vlog and video shooters, particularly with the compact nature of the lens making it ideal for lightweight gimbal setups.

Sigma CEO Kenzo Yamaki says the lens was designed to be the perfect companion to the existing Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary zoom - with the new lens being even smaller and lighter. The combined weight of both lenses is just 550g.

The Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN | Contemporary lens will be available from October 26 priced at $599 / £599.99 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

The Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN | Contemporary in L-Mount (Image credit: Sigma)

Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN | Contemporary specs

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sigma) (Image credit: Sigma)

• Lens construction: 13 elements in 10 groups (3 FLD, 1 SLD and 4 aspherical elements)

• Angle of view: 109.7-76.5° (APS-C)

• Number of diaphragm blades: 7 (rounded diaphragm)

• Minimum aperture: f/22

• Minimum focusing distance: 11.6 (W) -19.1 (T) cm

• Maximum magnification ratio: 1:4 (W) - 1:6.9 (T)

• Filter size: 67mm

• Dimensions (max diameter x length): 72.2mm x 62.0mm

• Weight: 260g

