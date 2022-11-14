Sigma is making a new 18–50mm F2.8 DC DN lens for the Fujifilm X-mount

Sigma has released a new contemporary lens for Fujifilm's X-mount series of mirrorless cameras. The Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN is new on the market, the latest in Sigma's contemporary range for the X mount. The lens is expected to cost $549 (£429 / AU$719 approx) and is already available in the Sony E-mount and Leica L-mount formats.

This new lens s Sigma’s first APS-C-sized zoom lens, with a full-frame equivalent zoom range of 27-75mm. It has been optimized for the X-mount crop-sensor camera systems, with support for both continuous AF mode as well as in-camera chromatic aberration fixes.

The Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN Contemporary lens is for the best Fujifilm camera (opens in new tab)s and it will also be suitable for macro-style close-up photography, with a maximum magnification of 1:2.8※1, and a minimum focusing distance of 12.1cm.

Built to be compact and lightweight, with horsepower performance, this standard zoom lens has a large aperture and completes the already existing trio of available F-mount Fujifilm lenses (opens in new tab), covering all angles and common focal lengths.

The lens is touted to come with all the usual benefits of purchasing a newly released lens, such as having superb image quality, being designed with a large aperture making it super easy to achieve blurry backgrounds, and having been equipped with in-camera correction technology to remedy optical imperfections, also made from strong Thermally Stable Composite.

The lens is also said to be weather-sealed, remarkably compact, and perfectly matched to the portability of mirrorless APS-C camera bodies. The fast and near-silent continuous AF will undoubtedly come in handy for numerous elements of photography, especially when recording footage of fast-moving subjects.

Overall this new zoom lens from Sigma should complete the collection and make a nice addition to the X-series Fujifilm prime lenses for mirrorless shooters, in direct competition with Sigma's Art and Sports range of lenses. The Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN Contemporary lens is already available for Sony users, while the Fujifilm X-mount version will soon be available for pre-orders from various retailers.

