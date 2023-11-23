I'm an RF shooter, and there's a lens I've wanted ever since I first used it at the Canon EOS R warehouse rave launch event. However, at its regular price, it's too rich for my blood.

Mercifully, Black Friday 2023 is bringing us some great low prices on Canon RF cameras and lenses - and has slashed $500 off the Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L lens that I want so badly!

Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L USM | was $3,099 | now $2,599

SAVE $500 You can keep your pedestrian 24-70mm f/2.8 – this very non-standard zoom breaks the mold! A dream lens for pro use, that extra stop of light makes all the difference to both low light performance and subject separation.

Why do I love the Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L USM so much? Well, between its f/2 aperture and incredible optical performance, it's almost the equivalent of four f/1.8 primes (28mm, 35mm, 50mm and almost an 85mm).

It's a big bulky hunk of glass, but in my opinion it's worth every ounce of forearm strain if you shoot things like weddings or events. Though if you don't have (or don't want) forearms like Popeye, the smaller, lighter and cheaper Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 is also $500 off right now, at $1,899!

(Image credit: Future / Matthew Richards)

