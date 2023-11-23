I always wanted this lens – and with $500 off, I can finally afford it!

By James Artaius
published

I've wanted the Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 ever since I first saw it. And it's $500 off for Black Friday, so now I can afford it!

Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L USM deal
(Image credit: Canon)

I'm an RF shooter, and there's a lens I've wanted ever since I first used it at the Canon EOS R warehouse rave launch event. However, at its regular price, it's too rich for my blood.

Mercifully, Black Friday 2023 is bringing us some great low prices on Canon RF cameras and lenses - and has slashed  $500 off the Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L lens that I want so badly! 

Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L USM |

Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L USM | was $3,099 | now $2,599
SAVE $500 You can keep your pedestrian 24-70mm f/2.8 – this very non-standard zoom breaks the mold! A dream lens for pro use, that extra stop of light makes all the difference to both low light performance and subject separation. 

Why do I love the Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L USM so much? Well, between its f/2 aperture and incredible optical performance, it's almost the equivalent of four f/1.8 primes (28mm, 35mm, 50mm and almost an 85mm). 

It's a big bulky hunk of glass, but in my opinion it's worth every ounce of forearm strain if you shoot things like weddings or events. Though if you don't have (or don't want) forearms like Popeye, the smaller, lighter and cheaper Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 is also $500 off right now, at $1,899!

(Image credit: Future / Matthew Richards)

Take a look at the best Canon Black Friday deals for other great EOS deals, along with the best Black Friday camera deals from across all the brands. 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

