Hallelujah! This $349 Canon camera deal restores my faith that jaw-dropping Black Friday bargains still exist!

This deal is so hot, we are already seeing dealers running out of stock…

Canon EOS R100 deal
(Image credit: Canon)

If I have to be honest, the Black Friday camera deals have been a bit disappointing this year. I have been reporting on the holiday sales for years, and reporting on camera pricing for decades – and I just don't think the Cyber sales deliver the truly brilliant bargains of yesteryear.

Sure, there are some good reductions on some older models I would highly recommend – such as on the Canon EOS R5 for $2,799, but that's not a model that will suit everyone's budget, and the price reduction is easily explained by the launch of the Canon EOS R5 Mark II.

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $499.99| now $349Save $150 at Walmart
big black friday bargain

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $499.99 | now $349
Save $150 at Walmart Canon's most entry-level mirrorless camera is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C can shoot 6.5fps bursts and 4K 24p video, and it comes with a versatile 18-45mm lens (2 8.8-72mm equivalent).

View Deal
Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit | $829 | $499SAVE $330 at B&H
Big bundle option

Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit | $829 | $499
SAVE $330 at B&H With the money you save on the basic kit, why not upgrade to a two-lens bundle - which is also heavily discounted. The RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 and RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 lenses are both image stabilized, for smooth shooting. Comes with bundle of bonus accessories including case, memory card, cleaning kit and filters.

View Deal

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

