Hallelujah! This $349 Canon camera deal restores my faith that jaw-dropping Black Friday bargains still exist!

If I have to be honest, the Black Friday camera deals have been a bit disappointing this year. I have been reporting on the holiday sales for years, and reporting on camera pricing for decades – and I just don't think the Cyber sales deliver the truly brilliant bargains of yesteryear.
Sure, there are some good reductions on some older models I would highly recommend – such as on the Canon EOS R5 for $2,799, but that's not a model that will suit everyone's budget, and the price reduction is easily explained by the launch of the Canon EOS R5 Mark II.
Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $499.99 | now $349
Save $150 at Walmart Canon's most entry-level mirrorless camera is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C can shoot 6.5fps bursts and 4K 24p video, and it comes with a versatile 18-45mm lens (2 8.8-72mm equivalent).
Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit | $829 | $499
SAVE $330 at B&H With the money you save on the basic kit, why not upgrade to a two-lens bundle - which is also heavily discounted. The RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 and RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 lenses are both image stabilized, for smooth shooting. Comes with bundle of bonus accessories including case, memory card, cleaning kit and filters.