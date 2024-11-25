The best security cameras: ALL discounted for Black Friday – NOT ALL with ongoing fees!

When the Black Friday sales start (and believe me they have started!) the already massive choice in the world of security cameras gets even more confusing. That's because Amazon, who, I suspect, you've heard of, own two of the biggest names in smart home security: Ring and Blink. That gives the company something of an incentive to provide advantageous deals, which is great... except for one very big thing.

Most modern CCTV cameras (and indeed smart video doorbells) of this type take advantage of cloud-based storage. This is great; it means video footage is stored safely and accessible from an app on your phone remotely. You can easily share it with friends, family, and the police (depending on whether you catch a funny animal moment or a porch bandit). The thing is the storage isn't free – there are subscriptions charge for those services so Amazon/Ring/Blink have quite the incentive to get you to sign up to their cloud service!

That's why it doesn't hurt to think a little bit longer about what is really a good deal FOR YOU, which is – as a bit of a geeky expert – what I'm here for. Something else about security cameras, though, is ease of use.

Best cheap outdoor 1. Blink Outdoor 4th Gen – a ★★★★

The Blink Outdoor is unusal amongst security cameras because of its "install and forget" approach which means you don't need to run a cable OR replace batteries every few months (which usually ends up being weeks). You do need to REPLACE the batteries, though, every year or so because they are disposable, not rechargeable. That said, Blink do still offer a device called the 'Sync Module 2' which (with the addition of a USB stick, which Amazon will also happily sell you) largely side-steps the need for a monthly subscription. 🎥 1080P ✅ Low maintenance | ✅ Easy install | ❌ Poor environment credentials



Ongoing costs rating: 👍 Normal price: 🇺🇸 $99 | 🇬🇧 £89.99

Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $39 | 🇬🇧 in UK the 4th gen isn't out but older version is £35.99 See our Blink system review

Best Indoor camera 2. eufyCam S3 Pro 2-Cam Kit ★★★★

This system brings all the advantages of traditional 'CCTV' – in which you have the storage device in your home, so control the data – and combines it with the advantages of an app-based device you can control with your phone. Add in solar panels to help top the camera batteries up (though these do depend a bit on location) and you've got one of the best systems there is. (If you want a bargain, also check the S330 – its predecessor – which manages most of these tricks and can be found for even less) 🎥 4K ✅ NO ongonig costs | ✅ High resolution | ❌ High up-front cost



Ongoing costs rating: 👍👍👍 Normal price: 🇺🇸 $549 | 🇬🇧 £499

Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $549| 🇬🇧 £419 (Deal on the S330: 🇺🇸 $469.99 $319.99) See our full review

Best Floodlight cam 3. Arlo Pro 3 floodlight cam – elegant outdoor illumination ★★★★

There are a lot of floodlight cameras that take the old-fashioned deterrent security light approach and stick a camera on it. That's fine, but Arlo have always gone for a more elegant design aesthetic, as do many home owners, so if you're trying to avoid a prison-yard look in your back yard, this 2K camera still manages to pack 3000-lumens and a better-than-average camera. (The fact you get 6 months cloud service – rather than the 1 month on most other cams – is a boon, too.) 🎥 2K (2560 x 1440px) ✅ Light is more powerful than it looks | ✅ Good battery life | ❌ Charging method has mixed benefits



Ongoing costs rating: 🆗 Normal price: 🇺🇸 $249.99 | 🇬🇧 £259.99

Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $154.99 | 🇬🇧 £149.99 See our full review

Best PTZ 4. Eufy S350 – the cutest Wall-E cam! ★★★★

The Eufy Indoor Cam S350 is an adorable little android (and iOS) friend with night vision you never knew you needed, boasting comprehensive coverage that doesn't depend on a subscription. 🎥 4K ✅ Like a phone, two cameras offer the power of zoom | ✅ Remotely turn the camera | ❌ There are cheaper options



Ongoing costs rating: 👍👍👍 Normal price: 🇺🇸 $249.99 | 🇬🇧 £129.99

Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $154.99 | 🇬🇧 £79.99 Read our full review

Best Ring Camera 5. Ring Indoor – cheap (to buy) pan tilt camera! ★★★★

Chaper than the Eufy, at first, but still bringing some of the joys of remote control and one of the most dependable apps on the market, if you'e happy to pay the sub then Ring is an excellent system – and of course it integrates with the doorbell, and Alexa! 🎥 1080P ✅ Privacy shield | ✅ Good app | ❌ Physically vunerable



Ongoing costs rating: 👎 Normal price: 🇺🇸 $79.99 | 🇬🇧 £69.99

Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $49.99 | 🇬🇧 £ 44.99 Read our full review

