The best security cameras: ALL discounted for Black Friday – NOT ALL with ongoing fees!
I've seen tons of security camera choices – but this time of year you need to be careful! Some cost more to buy but SAVE in the long run, so here are our expert choices.
When the Black Friday sales start (and believe me they have started!) the already massive choice in the world of security cameras gets even more confusing. That's because Amazon, who, I suspect, you've heard of, own two of the biggest names in smart home security: Ring and Blink. That gives the company something of an incentive to provide advantageous deals, which is great... except for one very big thing.
Most modern CCTV cameras (and indeed smart video doorbells) of this type take advantage of cloud-based storage. This is great; it means video footage is stored safely and accessible from an app on your phone remotely. You can easily share it with friends, family, and the police (depending on whether you catch a funny animal moment or a porch bandit). The thing is the storage isn't free – there are subscriptions charge for those services so Amazon/Ring/Blink have quite the incentive to get you to sign up to their cloud service!
That's why it doesn't hurt to think a little bit longer about what is really a good deal FOR YOU, which is – as a bit of a geeky expert – what I'm here for. Something else about security cameras, though, is ease of use.
1. Blink Outdoor 4th Gen – a ★★★★
The Blink Outdoor is unusal amongst security cameras because of its "install and forget" approach which means you don't need to run a cable OR replace batteries every few months (which usually ends up being weeks). You do need to REPLACE the batteries, though, every year or so because they are disposable, not rechargeable. That said, Blink do still offer a device called the 'Sync Module 2' which (with the addition of a USB stick, which Amazon will also happily sell you) largely side-steps the need for a monthly subscription.
🎥 1080P
✅ Low maintenance | ✅ Easy install | ❌ Poor environment credentials
Ongoing costs rating: 👍
Normal price: 🇺🇸 $99 | 🇬🇧 £89.99
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $39 | 🇬🇧 in UK the 4th gen isn't out but older version is £35.99
2. eufyCam S3 Pro 2-Cam Kit ★★★★
This system brings all the advantages of traditional 'CCTV' – in which you have the storage device in your home, so control the data – and combines it with the advantages of an app-based device you can control with your phone. Add in solar panels to help top the camera batteries up (though these do depend a bit on location) and you've got one of the best systems there is. (If you want a bargain, also check the S330 – its predecessor – which manages most of these tricks and can be found for even less)
🎥 4K
✅ NO ongonig costs | ✅ High resolution | ❌ High up-front cost
Ongoing costs rating: 👍👍👍
Normal price: 🇺🇸 $549 | 🇬🇧 £499
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $549| 🇬🇧 £419
(Deal on the S330: 🇺🇸 $469.99 $319.99)
3. Arlo Pro 3 floodlight cam – elegant outdoor illumination ★★★★
There are a lot of floodlight cameras that take the old-fashioned deterrent security light approach and stick a camera on it. That's fine, but Arlo have always gone for a more elegant design aesthetic, as do many home owners, so if you're trying to avoid a prison-yard look in your back yard, this 2K camera still manages to pack 3000-lumens and a better-than-average camera. (The fact you get 6 months cloud service – rather than the 1 month on most other cams – is a boon, too.)
🎥 2K (2560 x 1440px)
✅ Light is more powerful than it looks | ✅ Good battery life | ❌ Charging method has mixed benefits
Ongoing costs rating: 🆗
Normal price: 🇺🇸 $249.99 | 🇬🇧 £259.99
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $154.99 | 🇬🇧 £149.99
4. Eufy S350 – the cutest Wall-E cam! ★★★★
The Eufy Indoor Cam S350 is an adorable little android (and iOS) friend with night vision you never knew you needed, boasting comprehensive coverage that doesn't depend on a subscription.
🎥 4K
✅ Like a phone, two cameras offer the power of zoom | ✅ Remotely turn the camera | ❌ There are cheaper options
Ongoing costs rating: 👍👍👍
Normal price: 🇺🇸 $249.99 | 🇬🇧 £129.99
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $154.99 | 🇬🇧 £79.99
5. Ring Indoor – cheap (to buy) pan tilt camera! ★★★★
Chaper than the Eufy, at first, but still bringing some of the joys of remote control and one of the most dependable apps on the market, if you'e happy to pay the sub then Ring is an excellent system – and of course it integrates with the doorbell, and Alexa!
🎥 1080P
✅ Privacy shield | ✅ Good app | ❌ Physically vunerable
Ongoing costs rating: 👎
Normal price: 🇺🇸 $79.99 | 🇬🇧 £69.99
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $49.99 | 🇬🇧 £ 44.99
Adam literally wrote the book on drones. Three international bestsellers, as it happens, including The Complete Guide to Drones and The Drone Pilot's Handbook stemming from knowledge spent building and flying drones as an enthusiast and professional. He still insists on reviewing as many new drones as he can get his hands on!
Ariane is a writer, reviewer, and photographer who has taken on a lot of security camera reviews for us in recent months. She isn't distracted by spec sheets, but puts the user experience front and center so her take is what you need when choosing something to live with!
LIVE: Latest Updates
DEAL
If you like the power of being able to see everywhere, then this eufy floodlight camera is amazing: the S330 Floodlight Cam has a 360-degree panning and tilting head you can control from the phone app. The three pannels of LED lights create a massive 3,000 lumens and the camera is a pretty good 2K – made better by the fact it has subject tracking, so it can turn to follow people automatically.
Like the other S330 cameras which are also on some impressive discounts, it can pair with the Eufy's base station for effectively unlimited recording without the need for a recurring fee, which is why I (Adam) choose this Eufy's system at home.
🇺🇸 Security Floodlight Cam S330
was $299.99 NOW $169.99 at Amazon.com
🇬🇧 Security Floodlight Cam S330
was £239 NOW £149 at Amazon.co.uk
