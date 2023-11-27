HALF PRICE Photoshop & Lightroom!!! Adobe CC Photography Plan just $120

This last minute Cyber Monday camera deal is one not to be missed: 50% off Photoshop, Lightroom and 1TB storage with Adobe Creative Cloud!

Until midnight, Adobe CC Photography Plan is half price for a 1-year subscription – just $120, reduced from $240. These industry-standard editing packages are a must-have, but act now – this deal ends at midnight!

Adobe CC Photography Plan | was $239.88 | now $119.99

SAVE $119.89 (Adorama) Photoshop on desktop and iPad, Lightroom and Lightroom Classic, as well as Lightroom for mobile and web, along with 1TB cloud storage – all yours for a year, without having to subscribe through Adobe!

I've been using Photoshop for 30 years, ever since toying with it on a family friend's Macintosh back in 1992 – and it is simply an indispensable part of my photographic workflow. I even use it dozens of times a day when producing content for DCW!

I'm not exactly a Lightroom power user, but it's an amazing way to produce batch edits and catalog my files. And to have access to both these applications on both desktop and mobile devices is brilliant – especially with a terabyte of cloud storage!

One of the biggest upsides for taking out a year's subscription via this kind of purchase, rather than subscribing with Adobe directly, is that you don't have a credit card on file with Adobe – so there's no cancellation hassle if you don't want your sub to roll over.

(Image credit: Adobe)

