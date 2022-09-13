GoPro 11 Black Mini: everything we know so far

GoPro 11 Black Mini doesn't have a screen on the front, or on the back

Images of the upcoming GoPro 11 Black Mini have now leaked, via specialist German website winfuture.de (opens in new tab) - which looks to show that GoPro is going back to offering a stripped-down square-shaped option in its action cam.

The images show that this variation of the rumored GoPro Hero11 Black (opens in new tab) which does without either the back LCD screen or the front LCD screen - and therefore channeling the same-stripped down vibe as the recent GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones (opens in new tab), which is exclusively sold to drone users in the US.

The GoPro 11 Black Mini seems to be featured in the teaser video for the GoPro launch on September 14, alongside what we assume to be the new flagship model (almost certainly the GoPro Hero11 Black (opens in new tab)). The shape of the smaller model is much more cuboid than a regular GoPro - making it similar in design to the GoPro Session from a few years ago.

The leaked images also make it clear that the Mini has two different sets of feet for attaching it to different mounts and other GoPro accessories (opens in new tab) - one set on the bottom of the camera (as seen on models since the GoPro Hero9 Black), but with identical pair of attachments on the back. We reckon that will help give more options for when attaching this action camera to skateboards, drones, and such.

The GoPro 11 Black Mini looks reminiscent of the old GoPro Session in this leaked photo (Image credit: winfuture.de/)

One pair of attachment feet on the bottom… (Image credit: winfuture.de/)

… and another set on the back, judging from these leaked images (Image credit: WinFuture.de)

The leaked images also suggest that this scaled-down camera will use a smaller battery than existing GoPro models.

At the beginning of the year, GoPro told its shareholders that it was going to change its launch strategy for its action cameras - saying that it would make a great range of options, to appeal to a great range of users. "At the end of 2022, we plan to increase our hardware offering from the two product types we have today – HERO and MAX – to four distinct camera products," said CEO Nicholas Woodman. "And we expect to expand that further by the end of 2023". So the Mini is undoubtedly the first of these new product types.

We are due to get full details tomorrow - September 14, at 9am ET / 2pm BST.

