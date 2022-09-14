GoPro launches Hero 11 Black and Black Mini: 27MP sensor + 360º Horizon Lock

GoPro has launched its latest action camera family, and for 2022, there are two in the line-up – the GoPro Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini. The cameras both sport the same 10-bit sensor which is the real headline feature here, with its 8:7 aspect ratio and 27MP resolution – so from one take, you can crop 9:16 clips for TikTok, 1:1 clips for Instagram, and 16:9 clips for YouTube without losing a ton of detail.

The GoPro Hero 11 Black live launch (opens in new tab) showed us a near-identical design to last year's excellent Hero 10 Black (opens in new tab), while the Hero 11 Black Mini is a sort-of follow-up to the Hero 10 Black Bones (opens in new tab) – just with less of a focus on drones. They also feature GoPro's Enduro battery technology (opens in new tab) in the box and a simplified software experience.

The key differences between the two cameras are screens and mounts. The Hero 11 Black mini ditches both the front and rear screen, and its Enduro battery is built-in. It isn't all compromise for the mini, though – there's an extra set of mounting legs around the back of the camera.

Focusing on the Hero 11 Black family's new sensor, and its 1/1.9-inch size is matched with 27MP resolution – higher than its 23MP predecessor. GoPro promises superior stabilization and a new HyperView digital lens, for an even more immersive perspective than past GoPros offered. It's also the first action camera to feature 10-bit color, and can capture video at up to 5.3K 60fps.

The cameras also introduce the latest version of GoPro's trademark stellar stabilization, Hypersmooth 5.0, and on the Hero 11 Black, that means 360 Horizon Lock without any add-ons at up to 5.3k resolution (30fps). GoPro's also introduced a feature called Autoboost, which automatically applies the best stabilization for whatever you're shooting – which should go some way to helping make the Hero 11 Black one of the best action cameras of 2022 (opens in new tab).

This time around, GoPro also upgrades its flagship camera's battery tech. While in the past you had to buy an Enduro battery separately, now, it comes included with the Hero 11 Black, complete with its extended run time and superior performance in cold climates.

While there's plenty of new stuff here, there's also a lot of familiar styling, with the design and screen setup of the Hero 10 Black making a return. This means all the old GoPro Mods work with the Hero 11 Black, from the Media Mod to the Max Lens Mod. The Hero 11 Black is also waterproof up to 10m, and it's also available standalone, or as part of the Creator Edition, complete with the GoPro Volta (opens in new tab) battery grip.

Pricing & availability

Costing $399.99 / £399.99 with a GoPro Subscription (opens in new tab), and $499.99 / £499.99 without one, GoPro has held off on bumping its prices for the Hero11 Black year on year in the US, though UK buyers get a price hike over the Hero 10 Black. Launching alongside the Creator Edition, you can pick either the standard camera or bundle up from September 14, 2022.

Anyone more interested in the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini, you'll have to wait until October 25, 2022, when the camera will launch from $299.99 / £299.99 with a GoPro membership and $399 without one.

