Get your hands on the Irix 65mm T1.5 Cine lens at The Photography & Video Show

By Adam Waring
published

Irix adds the 65mm T1.5 Cine to its range of cinematographer lenses. See it in person at The Photography & Video Show!

Irix 65mm T1.5 Cine lens
(Image credit: Irix)

The Irix 65mm T1.5 Cine is the company’s cine lens, coming soon for Canon EF and RF, PL, Sony FE, Nikon Z, Micro Four Thirds, Fujifilm X and L Mount. 

It is compatible with majority of cine accessories, both manual and motorized, and the design ensures that a change of focus distance has no influence on the lens’ length or front element rotation.

Crucial markings are engraved and filled with UV-reactive paint, making them better visible in low light, and up to eight times more visible than standard paint under UV light, making it perfect for shooting in challenging conditions. The weather-sealed construction provides protection from dust and moisture.

The lens is equipped with 11 rounded aperture blades, to offer extraordinary image quality over the entire frame with smooth bokeh, and its low-distortion optical design enables super-panoramic film shots with a rectilinear image. 

There’s an 86mm thread, but the lens also comes with a Magnetic Mount System for rapid attachment of accessories and filter placement. 

This latest Irix Cine lens means the brand now has most common focal lengths covered, covering 11mm to 150mm, with the same color reproduction, weight and location of gears across the range.

The Irix 65mm T1.5 Cine lens retails for approximately $1,300 / £1,050 / AU$1,980 and is available direct from the Irix store

See it at The Photography & Video Show on stand B601

N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine

N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly magazine that's written by Nikon enthusiasts for Nikon enthusiasts, you can be sure that all the content is 100% relevant to you! So for the best Nikon-focused news, reviews, projects and a whole lot more, subscribe to N-Photo today – with our unmissable sub deal!

Check out our latest subscription offer!

View Deal

You might be interested in the best Nikon cameras along with the best Nikon lenses – and particularly the best Nikon Z lenses designed for its mirrorless cameras. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
Editor

Adam has been the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for almost 12 years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 


Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 


Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

Related articles