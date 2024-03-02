Get your hands on the Irix 65mm T1.5 Cine lens at The Photography & Video Show

The Irix 65mm T1.5 Cine is the company’s cine lens, coming soon for Canon EF and RF, PL, Sony FE, Nikon Z, Micro Four Thirds, Fujifilm X and L Mount.

It is compatible with majority of cine accessories, both manual and motorized, and the design ensures that a change of focus distance has no influence on the lens’ length or front element rotation.

Crucial markings are engraved and filled with UV-reactive paint, making them better visible in low light, and up to eight times more visible than standard paint under UV light, making it perfect for shooting in challenging conditions. The weather-sealed construction provides protection from dust and moisture.

The lens is equipped with 11 rounded aperture blades, to offer extraordinary image quality over the entire frame with smooth bokeh, and its low-distortion optical design enables super-panoramic film shots with a rectilinear image.

There’s an 86mm thread, but the lens also comes with a Magnetic Mount System for rapid attachment of accessories and filter placement.

This latest Irix Cine lens means the brand now has most common focal lengths covered, covering 11mm to 150mm, with the same color reproduction, weight and location of gears across the range.

The Irix 65mm T1.5 Cine lens retails for approximately $1,300 / £1,050 / AU$1,980 and is available direct from the Irix store.

See it at The Photography & Video Show on stand B601

N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly magazine that's written by Nikon enthusiasts for Nikon enthusiasts, you can be sure that all the content is 100% relevant to you! So for the best Nikon-focused news, reviews, projects and a whole lot more, subscribe to N-Photo today – with our unmissable sub deal! Check out our latest subscription offer!

You might be interested in the best Nikon cameras along with the best Nikon lenses – and particularly the best Nikon Z lenses designed for its mirrorless cameras.