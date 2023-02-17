Get Luminar Neo free for a year with this money-saving anniversary offer

If you're looking for a great photo editing software for your desktop, Mac, or PC and you don't want to sign up for the Adobe Creative Cloud then you are in luck, as Skylum is currently having a year anniversary sale across the Luminar Neo (opens in new tab) photo editing software and you can get some really good deals right now!

There are three deals across the board for Luminar Neo, but the most appealing will be the jaw-dropping deal of getting Luminar Neo Pro for just US$199 a year, while also getting another year completely for free, which is just an amazing deal to sign up too - you also get to activate the Pro version on two systems, which just makes this deal even sweeter.

Luminar Neo is a one-stop creative platform for amateur and professional photographers or hobbyists of all ages. It's a creative image editor for Mac and Windows PC driven by powerful AI technologies for fast and effective photo editing.

The Luminar Engine has been specifically built to maximize performance and flexibility so you can achieve complex creative results easily. Edits that previously took hours to pull off years ago on landscapes, portraits and much more can now be performed effortlessly at the click of a button.

The second one that caught our eye was the deal across the lifetime subscription which sees you save an impressive $50 off the total price, which is now just $149 for life, and not only do you get Luminar Neo but all future updates to the software.

If you're looking to pay just a flat monthly fee then Syklum will provide you with 1 month for free if you sign up within the 10-day limited-time offer - but we advise you to take either the yearly Pro subscription or the Lifetime subscription to take full advantage of the sales on offer.

What is Luminar Neo?

Luminar Neo is a one-stop creative platform for amateur and professional photographers or hobbyists of all ages. It’s a creative image editor for Mac and Windows PC driven by powerful AI technologies for fast and effective photo editing. The Luminar Engine has been specifically built to maximise performance and flexibility so you can achieve complex creative results easily. Edits that previously took hours to pull off years ago on landscapes, portraits and much more can now be performed effortlessly at the click of a button.

Its leading AI technologies and flexible workflow allow you to achieve professional-quality editing results quickly and easily. The Luminar Engine was built from the ground up to help creatives do more.

Using artificial intelligence it analyzes your photos to unlock new, AI-driven editing possibilities, features presets for ultra-fast editing and can also be used in conjunction with the Luminar Share App available for iOS and Android smart phones.

