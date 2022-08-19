Get 14 bonus gifts with the September issue of Digital Camera mag, including 9 photo tips cards

Issue 259 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 14 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

Digital Camera launched in 2002 and is the world’s leading digital photography magazine. It has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

Making cash with your camera isn’t as difficult as it sounds… with modern digital technology making it so easy to originate content and spread the word about your skills, it could just be a question of finding the right niche to focus on.

That’s the theme of this month’s cover feature, as we curate a series of compelling case studies to show you how to make money from selling prints, shooting paid work, running workshops – and more.

Don't forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month.

In Photo Active, you’ll find another 10 all-new projects to shoot, edit or create, including capturing light trails at home, shooting long-exposure coastal scenics and how to get into cosplay photography.

Other highlights include using smoke trails in a creative portrait shoot, how to approach photographing bands and musicians, practical pointers for successful street shoots and some top tips for awesome automotive photography.

Other highlights in September’s Digital Camera

Also this month, learn how to shoot pristine product photos on a budget at home, in Camera College. From lighting, backdrops, building sets and learning how to shoot a flat lay, we’ll show you how to tackle the basics and progress way beyond them.

Follow along with the lessons, apply your learnings and submit your best scenics shot to be in with a chance of winning a copy of Affinity Photo editing software worth £49/$50!

(Image credit: Future)

Also this issue, see what difference an infrared filter can make to summer scenic shots, in One to One – we join landscape pro Matt Holland for a masterclass on Dartmoor, one of his favourite haunts.

Plus, you can view the latest set of superb shots to appear in our reader gallery, while Hotshots showcases our highlights from Portrait Photographer of the Year 2022.

Leading conservationist and photographer Cristina Mittermeier is in the chair for our main interview, to tell us about a new ‘30x30’ campaign for our oceans, and to offer a brief insight into her talk at The Photography Show & The Video Show in September.

If you’re interested in going to the event, which returns to the NEC Birmingham from 17-20 September, then turn straight to page 96 to read our show preview, and to download a digital show guide.

A new batch of image editing tutorials for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo can be found in our Practical Photoshop section.

Discover more about using noise reduction tools in Photoshop, how to enhance a sunrise in Lightroom, and four ways of converting images to black and white in Photoshop.

And to support these tutorials, we've curated another collection of Actions and Presets for Photoshop and Lightroom: copy them to your computer, add them to your software and see how they can transform your images in matter of clicks!

September’s camera and accessories tests kick off with a hands-on review of Canon’s new EOS R10, while the Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM and Yongnuo YN85mm F1.8Z DF DSM lenses are scrutinised by our testers.

Also included is a selection of mini-reviews, including the Gomatic McKinnon Camera Backpack 25L, the NiSi V7 circular polariser kit and the ViewSonic ColorPro VP2776.

This monitor features in one of Digital Camera's latest product giveaways.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 259 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now

This issue’s digital gifts include nine all-new photo tips cards, three Actions and Presets packs for Lightroom and Photoshop and 50 minutes of video tutorials.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 259:

Nine new photo tips cards covering macro, action, landscapes – and more

50 mins of video tutorials for Affinity Photo, Photoshop and Lightroom

13 Actions and Presets for Photoshop and Lightroom

270-page-plus Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

