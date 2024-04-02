Get 10% off tickets to the Sony World Photo Awards exhibition

By Niall Hampton
published

See the work of Professional finalist Siobhán Doran – and many more – at Somerset House in London from April 19 to May 6

Photo from Sala Mayor (Living Room) series by Siobhán Doran, professional finalist in SWPA 2024 awards
Hacienda Santa Rosalia in the Philippines, from the Sala Mayor (Living Room) series by Siobhán Doran, a Professional finalist in the Architecture & Design category (Image credit: © Siobhán Doran)

The Sony World Photography Awards 2024 exhibition takes place at Somerset House in London from April 19 - May 6. 

Expect to see incredible stories through the lenses of the best photographers of our time, says the World Photography Organisation, which recently revealed the finalists and shortlisted photographers in the Professional competition.

