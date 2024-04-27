The Sony World Photo Awards 2024 exhibition is on right now – get 10% off your tickets

By Niall Hampton
published

See the work of the Professional, Open, Student and Youth competitions – and more – at Somerset House in London until May 6

Photograph of exterior of Somerset House in London, where the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 exhibition is taking place
(Image credit: Future)

The Sony World Photography Awards 2024 exhibition is open now at Somerset House in London until May 6… and you can get 10% off your tickets by using our exclusive promotion code. 

You can see incredible stories through the lenses of the best photographers of our time, says the World Photography Organisation, which revealed the category winners and the Photographer of the Year in a glitzy ceremony in London on 18 April.

Niall Hampton
Niall Hampton
Editor

Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that. 

Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life. 

On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building. 

