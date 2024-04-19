Documentary project wins Sony World Photography Awards 2024, and Sebastião Salgado is awarded Outstanding Contribution

From the series Spiralkampagnen by Juliette Pavy, Photographer of the Year and winner of the Documentary Projects category in Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Leading lights of the photo industry gathered in London on 18 April to witness the big reveal of one of the world’s most prestigious competitions.

The World Photography Organisation crowned Juliette Pavy from a roster of 10 finalists in the Professional competition of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 (SWPA).

Other winners were confirmed on the night, too, for the Open Competition, the National & Regional Awards, the Latin America Professional Award, the Alpha Female Award, the Student Competition and the Youth Competition.

One of the world’s must-win photo competitions, SWPA has run for 17 years and continues to showcase some of the best in contemporary visual storytelling, enabled by the exceptional technical ability of the photographers who enter each year.

This year a record number of 395,000 images from over 220 countries and territories were submitted, and these were pared down to three finalists in each of the 10 professional categories.

As Photographer of the Year 2024, Juliette Pavy walked away with a cash prize of $25,000/£20,000/A$39,000, along with a range of Sony digital imaging equipment.

She also gets to make a solo presentation of her work as part of next year’s Sony World Photography Awards exhibition.

Aside from the competition winners, the legendary photographer Sebastião Salgado was recognised with an Outstanding Contribution to Photography award.

He took to the stage at the Grand Ballroom in London’s Hilton Park Lane hotel to a rapturous welcome and delivered an emotive speech that confirmed his love for the medium, and his respect for the people who use it to tell powerful stories, often taking risks when doing so.

“A photographer is not an artist,” he said. “A photographer has to be there.”

The glitzy ceremony is a staple of the SWPA, and with its high production values, this year’s did not disappoint.

Joining host Kate Bryan on stage were members of the judging panel, the head of Sony Europe – and Scott Gray, founder and CEO of event producers Creo.

SWPA 2024 Professional Competition winners

Winner, Architecture and Design category: Siobhán Doran, Ireland (Image credit: © Siobhán Doran, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Winner, Creative category: Sujata Setia, United Kingdom (Image credit: © Sujata Setia, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Winner, Documentary Projects category: Juliette Pavy, France (Image credit: © Juliette Pavy, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Winner, Environment category: Mahé Elipe, France (Image credit: © Mahé Elipe, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Winner, Landscape category: Eddo Hartmann, Netherlands (Image credit: © Eddo Hartmann, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Winner, Portraiture category: Valery Poshtarov, Bulgaria (Image credit: © Valery Poshtarov, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Winner, Portfolio category: Jorge Mónaco, Argentina (Image credit: © Jorge Mónaco, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Winner, Sport category: Thomas Meurot, France (Image credit: © Thomas Meurot, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Winner, Still Life category: Federico Scarchilli, Italy (Image credit: © Federico Scarchilli, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Winner, Wildlife and Nature category: Eva Berler, Greece (Image credit: © Eva Berler, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

SWPA 2024 Open, Student and Youth Winners

From the series America’s First Wilderness by Kathleen Orlinsky (United States), winner of the Sustainability Prize (Image credit: © Kathleen Orlinsky, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Sustainability Prize: Kathleen Orlinsky (United States)

Open Photographer of the Year: Liam Man (United Kingdom)

Student Photographer of the Year: Kayin Luys (Belgium)

Youth Photographer of the Year: Daniel Murray (United Kingdom)

Outstanding Contribution to Photography: Sebastião Salgado

See much more at the SWPA exhibition

You’ve just viewed some of the winning entries, but there is so much more to see at the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 exhibition.

Open at Somerset House in London between April 19-May 6, 2024, it will then travel to additional locations.

Click here to find out more, and to buy tickets and in a Digital Camera World exclusive, you can use the code DIGISWPA24 to bag an exclusive 15% discount on the ticket price.

A full list of shortlisted and finalist photographers can be found on the SWPA webpage, along with their outstanding images.

