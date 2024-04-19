Documentary project wins Sony World Photography Awards 2024, and Sebastião Salgado is awarded Outstanding Contribution

By Niall Hampton
published

Winner Juliette Pavy bags $25,000/£20,000/A$39,000 cash prize, plus a range of Sony digital imaging equipment

Photograph from the series Spiralkampagnen by Juliette Pavy, winner of Documentary Projects category in Sony World Photography Awards 2024
From the series Spiralkampagnen by Juliette Pavy, Photographer of the Year and winner of the Documentary Projects category in Sony World Photography Awards 2024 (Image credit: © Juliette Pavy, Sony World Photography Awards 2024)

Leading lights of the photo industry gathered in London on 18 April to witness the big reveal of one of the world’s most prestigious competitions. 

The World Photography Organisation crowned Juliette Pavy from a roster of 10 finalists in the Professional competition of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 (SWPA). 

Niall Hampton
Niall Hampton
Editor

Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that. 


Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life. 


On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building. 

