The newly announced rangefinder-style Fujifilm X-E5 is already shaping up to be a fan favorite. With pre-orders flying, it’s clear that this compact mirrorless is hitting the sweet spot for street photographers, travel shooters and anyone who’s longed for the Fujifilm X100VI’s filmic feel but with interchangeable lenses and a little more flexibility.

As someone still loyally carrying around a well-loved X100F, I’ve been eyeing the X100VI for months. But the X-E5 might be the curveball I didn’t see coming.

The new Film Simulation dial is a lovely touch, and the familiar Fujifilm charm is all there. What seals it for me, though, is how quickly accessory maker SmallRig has stepped up with a full suite of thoughtfully designed add-ons that look to genuinely enhance the experience.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

The standout is the 28mm Optical Viewfinder, a throwback to analog framing with a modern twist. Delivering a bright, distortion-free view through a premium 5-element glass system, it offers 98% light transmission and a true-to-life 28mm APS-C field of view, making it perfect for street shooting. There’s even a built-in 4:3 composition guide.

It’s compatible with a wide range of cameras and, during the earlybird period, it’s available for $39.90 / £38.90 (usually $46.99 / £44.90 – Australian pricing to be confirmed).

(Image credit: SmallRig)

For added comfort and control, the Thumb Grip for the X-E5 is a no-brainer. With an anti-slip surface, a hot-shoe-friendly fit and silicone pads to protect your camera body, it provides better one-handed handling without getting in the way.

It even includes a matching shutter release button. Currently available and priced at $14.90 / £13.90 (usually $16.99 / £15.90), it’s a small addition that makes a big difference.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

The Leather Half Case Kit brings a touch of retro elegance, made from genuine breathable leather with a microfiber suede lining. It enhances grip, protects your camera, and still allows full access to ports and compartments.

It even includes a vintage-style braided shoulder strap. It’s available now to order for $31.90 / £29.90 (usually $36.99 / £34.90).

(Image credit: SmallRig)

If you're planning to rig your camera for more serious shooting, the L-Shaped Mount Plate with Silicone Handle is well worth a look. With its ergonomic, non-slip silicone grip, Arca-Swiss compatibility, and multiple 1/4”-20 mounting options, it’s a versatile and lightweight (just 64g) upgrade.

As someone who’s 6ft 2 with fairly large hands, I really appreciate extra grip. Smaller cameras like this are great for portability, but they can feel cramped during long sessions. This solves that. It’s currently on offer for $33.90 / £32.90 (usually $39.99 / £37.90).

(Image credit: SmallRig)

Individually, each piece adds a little something extra. Together, they turn the already-exciting X-E5 into a compact powerhouse, ready for anything from casual strolls to serious assignments.

If you’re thinking about picking up the X-E5, whether as a creative companion, a second body, or even as a more versatile alternative to the X100VI, these SmallRig accessories are worth checking out!

