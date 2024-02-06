Fujifilm issues emergency firmware for XF zoom lens to fix the previous update

Fujifilm has released an emergency firmware update as a resolution to an issue with recently released firmware.

The Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR received a firmware update last month that was intended to 'improve exposure tracking during zoom operation' when used with several of the best Fujifilm cameras. It appears that although fixing this issue, the firmware update created a larger issue which led to Fujifilm suspending downloads. An emergency countermeasure update has now been released for the lens, resetting the previous firmware for those who have already downloaded and installed it.

The new countermeasure firmware will help reinstate the lens firmware to its previous version. The download link and the notes can be found below:

The firmware update Ver.1.31 from Ver.1.30 incorporates the following issue:

Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR (Ver.1.31)

"We have found some malfunctions (A phenomenon in which the exposure of a captured image becomes abnormal in combination with a certain focal length and aperture value) in the firmware Ver. 1.30 released on 22 Jan 2024.

Customers who have updated to Ver.1.30 should update to Ver.1.31.

If you update to Ver.1.31, the functions will be the same as in Ver.1.20 and the following functions (*) added in Ver.1.30 will no longer be available.

* Improved exposure tracking during zoom operation."

This update is essentially a reset to the previous firmware and is only necessary for those who have updated to Ver.1.30, which was released on January 22, 2024.

As this is a reset, the initial issue with the exposure during zoom tracking remains. It has not been mentioned if a further firmware update is in the pipeline to fix this initial issue, but I hope there is a plan to do so as we have seen previously the firmware suspended for the Fujifilm GF 35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR, and it has still yet to have an updated firmware.

