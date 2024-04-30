Fujifilm improves AF with a substantial firmware update for the X-T5!

Fujifilm has been rolling out its new Kaizen firmware updates to its best mirrorless cameras, and the X-T5 is the latest to benefit.

The Kaizen syle of firmware is a substantial update that goes beyond just fixing bugs and issues; it adds new and improves existing features, breathing new life into existing cameras. This year already Fujifilm has updated the X-H2, X-H2S, and GFX 100 II, and users are now reaping the benefits of improved AF and video features.

The Fujifilm X-T5 is the latest to be issued an update adding stills and video features cementing it further as one of the best hybrid cameras on the market. The firmware note list is extensive and almost identical to the new Fujifilm X-H2 update. I've broken down the highlights into more digestible chunks along with the download link below:

Improved connection to the Fujifilm XApp

Fujifilm has put a lot of time and effort into the Fujifilm XApp and it has paid off by making it the perfect companion to its cameras. The new update takes this further by enabling the user to check camera maintenance from the 'Equipment' tab in the app. From there you can now check the number of lifetime shots, the number of mechanical shutter actuations, the degree of battery deterioration, and the number of days that elapsed since the last sensor cleaning.

Downloading future firmware has also been made much simpler via the XApp, with the option for the camera to auto-download the update in the background and prompt you to install it the next time you turn on the camera. This is a helpful feature as it means you will never miss a firmware update, keeping your X-T5 issue-free and up-to-date.

Another exciting new feature is the ability to transfer RAW images from the camera to the app, enabling quick and efficient edits on the move. This is a feature many Fujifilm users have wanted for a while, so will be a popular point!

Improved AF

The holy grail of firmware updates is improved camera performance, especially AF. In this update, Fujifilm has improved AF tracking performance in AF-C mode in scenes "where it tends to lose focus" – what I imagine to be busier environments, such as street scenes or where foliage is present.

The update has also corrected an issue that affected the AF focusing accuracy when using a wide-angle lens.

AF tracking is important for both stills and video, and provides confidence that the camera will capture the scene in front of you before it is lost. Improving AF in existing cameras instead of saving it for future models indicates that Fujifilm puts the customer first, future-proofing the cameras for the foreseeable future.

Video Shooting Settings

The X-T5 is a fantastic hybrid camera option, therefore video is hugely important and the new update has improved AF tracking and focusing modes.

A 'Wide/Tracking' function is now available for focusing when recording video footage. The notes state: "When the focus mode is AF-C, touching the screen will automatically track the subject. In AF-S, the camera automatically selects the subject to focus on".

These are just three of the main points out of twelve, as this Kaizen update is substantial and a must for Fujifilm X-T5 users. The full list of notes can be found on the download page.

Already considered one of Fujifilm's best cameras the X-T5 is an exceptional camera for content creation, and the XApp, AF, and Video improvements alone will excite existing users and perhaps turn the heads of those pondering its purchase.

Fujifilm has been pushing the development of the Fujifilm XApp and the new features make using it with cameras both convenient and efficient, as many Fujifilm users are street photographers, having the ability to work efficiently on the go is vital!