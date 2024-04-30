Fujifilm improves AF with a substantial firmware update for the X-T5!

By Kalum Carter
published

Fujifilm continues to roll out its Kaizen firmware, with the X-T5 being the latest camera to benefit

Fujifilm X-T5 with lens attached

Fujifilm X-T5 with lens attached

 (Image credit: Alistair Campbell)

Fujifilm has been rolling out its new Kaizen firmware updates to its best mirrorless cameras, and the X-T5 is the latest to benefit. 

The Kaizen syle of firmware is a substantial update that goes beyond just fixing bugs and issues; it adds new and improves existing features, breathing new life into existing cameras. This year already Fujifilm has updated the X-H2, X-H2S, and GFX 100 II, and users are now reaping the benefits of improved AF and video features. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles